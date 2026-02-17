AUD/USD Price Forecast: 20-day EMA to act as key support zone

The AUD/USD pair is down 0.2% to near 0.7060 during the early European trading session on Tuesday. The Aussie pair is slightly under pressure as the Australian Dollar (AUD) drops after the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes, which lacked evidence of further interest rate hikes in the near term.

Earlier in the day, the RBA minutes of the February meeting showed that the rate hike was necessary to control inflation from rising further. “Members agreed inflation would likely stay above target too long without a policy response,” RBA minutes showed. Officials didn’t state any defined rate path and signaled that future decisions will be “data-dependent”.

Going forward, investors will focus on the Australian employment data for January, which will be published on Thursday. The employment data will influence market expectations for the RBA’s monetary policy outlook.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades broadly calm ahead of the opening of the United States (US) markets after an extended weekend. This week, major triggers for the US Dollar will be the release of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes and the flash Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data.

AUD/USD technical analysis

AUD/USD trades lower at around 0.7060 as of writing. Price holds above the rising 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6989, reinforcing a bullish bias. The 20-day EMA slopes higher, reflecting sustained upward momentum.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 63 (bullish) has eased from recent extremes, indicating momentum remains positive without being stretched. The rising trend line from 0.6668 underpins the advance, with support aligning near 0.7021.

Maintaining traction above that trend support would keep buyers in control and leave scope for further gains. A daily close below the 20-day EMA at 0.6989 would soften the structure and open room for a deeper pullback. RSI holding above 50 confirms the positive bias; a sustained downturn through the midline would warn of fading momentum. If 0.7021 holds, dips could be shallow, while a loss of that area would shift risk to the downside.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)