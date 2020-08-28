AUD/USD Price Analysis: The pair has hit weekly resistance level at 0.7350

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • AUD/USD  is one of the best performing majors as the antipodeans outperform.
  • The pair took out a took out the previous wave high and has now extended higher.

AUD/USD weekly chart

AUD/USD has performed well at the end of the week pushing 1.27% higher. Only NZD/USD has outperformed moving 1.5% in the black. The US dollar sell-off story has been going on for a while now and it seems that the other majors are all taking their turns in pushing higher against the greenback. Adding to this on a macro level, gold, oil and base metals are all up on Friday showing this is a very broad-based move and of course support the commodities currencies. 

Looking at the chart below, the price is now very close to a resistance zone which has been used multiple times on the weekly chart. The blue horizontal line shows that the price has bounced off 0.7360 at least 4 times. However, this is not the strongest support and resistance area as the red line at 0.7750 shows more resistance.

The indicators are understandably bullish. The Relative Strength Index is in the overbought area above 70. The MACD histogram is green and the signal lines are also extended above the midpoint. 

Overall there is no reason for the trend to change just yet. There was some hesitation at the orange trendline and now that hurdle has been taken out the trend could still continue. The next obvious target is the aforementioned red resistance level at 0.7750.

AUD/USD Pushing higher

Additional levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7352
Today Daily Change 0.0093
Today Daily Change % 1.28
Today daily open 0.7259
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7181
Daily SMA50 0.7067
Daily SMA100 0.6829
Daily SMA200 0.673
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7291
Previous Daily Low 0.7217
Previous Weekly High 0.7277
Previous Weekly Low 0.7134
Previous Monthly High 0.7228
Previous Monthly Low 0.6876
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7262
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7245
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7221
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7182
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7147
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7294
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7329
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7368

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

