AUD/USD Price Analysis: The pair has hit weekly resistance level at 0.7350

- AUD/USD is one of the best performing majors as the antipodeans outperform.
- The pair took out a took out the previous wave high and has now extended higher.
AUD/USD weekly chart
AUD/USD has performed well at the end of the week pushing 1.27% higher. Only NZD/USD has outperformed moving 1.5% in the black. The US dollar sell-off story has been going on for a while now and it seems that the other majors are all taking their turns in pushing higher against the greenback. Adding to this on a macro level, gold, oil and base metals are all up on Friday showing this is a very broad-based move and of course support the commodities currencies.
Looking at the chart below, the price is now very close to a resistance zone which has been used multiple times on the weekly chart. The blue horizontal line shows that the price has bounced off 0.7360 at least 4 times. However, this is not the strongest support and resistance area as the red line at 0.7750 shows more resistance.
The indicators are understandably bullish. The Relative Strength Index is in the overbought area above 70. The MACD histogram is green and the signal lines are also extended above the midpoint.
Overall there is no reason for the trend to change just yet. There was some hesitation at the orange trendline and now that hurdle has been taken out the trend could still continue. The next obvious target is the aforementioned red resistance level at 0.7750.
Additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7352
|Today Daily Change
|0.0093
|Today Daily Change %
|1.28
|Today daily open
|0.7259
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7181
|Daily SMA50
|0.7067
|Daily SMA100
|0.6829
|Daily SMA200
|0.673
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7291
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7217
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7277
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7134
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7228
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7262
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7245
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7221
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7182
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7147
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7294
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7329
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7368
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.19 as the dollar resumes falls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19 after dollar demand related to upbeat US data faded. The greenback is on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell announced a policy shift that would keep interest rates lower for longer.
USD/JPY steadies below 105.50, on track to close in red for second straight week
The USD/JPY pair fell sharply in the late Asian session and extended its slide in the remainder of the day to touch its lowest level since August 19th at 105.21.
GBP/USD soars above 1.33 on Fed-fueled dollar weakness
GBP/USD resumed its rise and hit new 2020 high above 1.33. The greenback was on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell signaled long-term low rates. End-of-week flows also boost sterling.
Gold clings to gains above $1950 level, lacks follow-through
Gold refreshed daily tops, around the $1965 region during the early North American session, albeit quickly retreated around $12 in the last hour.
Gold clings to gains above $1950 level, lacks follow-through
Gold refreshed daily tops, around the $1965 region during the early North American session, albeit quickly retreated around $12 in the last hour.