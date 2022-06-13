AUD/USD Price Analysis: The bears are relentless, taking on fresh mitigation territory and eye 0.6890

- A retracement to the 38.2% Fibo that aligns with old support near 0.7050 could play out.
- However, the 4-hour chart shows no sign of deceleration so far and exposes 0.6890 first.
As per the pre-open analysis of AUD/USD, AUD/USD Price Analysis: There's something here for both the bulls and bears, the price has moved in to mitigate an inefficiency that was highlighted as follows:
The grey area marked the price imbalance between 0.6952 and 0.7000 from where there were prospects of a bullish correction. However, as seen in the following chart, the bears are relentless and taking on a fresh area of inefficiency in price:
With that being said, overstretched impulses will need to correct at some point, the question, for now, is when will the bears start to take profits?
In coming to the end of Wall Street, as the clock ticks down to the Fed this Wednesday, speculators might be inclined to cash in now:
A retracement to the 38.2% Fibo that aligns with old support near 0.7050 could play out. However, the 4-hour chart shows no sign of deceleration so far and exposes 0.6890 first:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD approaches its year low amid panic selling
The AUD/USD pair trades at its lowest in over a month and nears 0.6900 as speculative interest rushes away from high-yielding assets. Soaring US inflation spurred fears the US central bank will take even more aggressive measures this week.
EUR/USD flirts with 1.0400 amid fears the Fed will lift the bet
The EUR/USD pair is under renewed selling pressure as the day ends amid lingering risk aversion. Stocks collapsed as market rumours hint at the US Federal Reserve raising rates by 75 bps rather than the 50 bps planned.
Gold: Lower lows hint at a bearish continuation
Gold edged lower on Monday as investors rushed into the greenback in a risk-averse environment. XAU traded as low as $1,823.39, now changing hands at around $1,830. Financial markets are all about skyrocketing US Treasury yields after the country released its latest inflation figures on Friday.
Is it a good time to buy Bitcoin after the recent crash?
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!