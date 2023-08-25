AUD/USD Price Analysis: Tests the Rising Channel breakdown

- AUD/USD delivers a less-confident pullback to near 0.6425 ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium.
- The US Dollar Index faces some pressure after refreshing its 11-week high at 104.30.
- AUD/USD is testing the breakdown of the Rising Channel chart pattern.
The AUD/USD pair rebounded after discovering buying interest near the round-level support of 0.6400 in the European session. The Aussie asset delivers a pullback move to near 0.6425 but the downside bias is still solid amid cautious market mood ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium.
S&P500 futures add some gains in London but overall market sentiment remains jittery as hawkish interest rate guidance from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole will impact the growth outlook. The US Dollar Index (DXY) faces some pressure after refreshing its 11-week high at 104.30.
Going forward, the Australian Dollar will dance to the tunes of the monthly Retail Sales data for July, which will be published on Monday. In June, consumer spending slowed down by 0.8%.
AUD/USD delivers a pullback and is testing the breakdown of the Rising Channel chart pattern formed on a two-hour scale. A breakdown of the aforementioned chart pattern confirms that the trend has turned bearish now. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6430 is expected to act as a barrier for the Aussie bulls.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is on the verge of shifting into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00. An occurrence of the same will activate the downside momentum.
Going forward, a breakdown below August 22 low at 0.6403 will expose the asset to August low at 0.6364, followed by the round-level support at 0.6300.
In an alternate scenario, a recovery move above the intraday high at 0.6490 will drive the asset toward August 9 high at 0.6571. A breach of the latter will expose the asset to August 10 high at 0.6616.
AUD/USD two-hour chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6423
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|0.6417
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6511
|Daily SMA50
|0.6646
|Daily SMA100
|0.6657
|Daily SMA200
|0.6729
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6488
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6413
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6522
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6364
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6442
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6459
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6391
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6364
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6315
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6466
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6515
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6542
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0750 after German IFO, Powell in focus
EUR/USD is extending losses toward 1.0750 after the downbeat Germany's IFO survey. The Euro is also undermined by a Reuters report suggesting that risks are skewed for an ECB pause in September. The US Dollar stays bid amid a cautious mood ahead of Powell's speech.
GBP/USD keeps losses below 1.2600, Powell eyed
GBP/USD is trading on the back foot below 1.2600 in the European session. The pair respects the broad US Dollar strength ahead of the central bankers’ showdown at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium. Reduced bets for a 6% BoE peak rate also add to the weight on Cable.
Gold positions for Jackson Hole speeches above $1,900 support
Gold Price reverses from a fortnightly high while consolidating the first weekly gains, so far, ahead of the top-tier central bankers’ speeches at the Jackson Hole Symposium. In doing so, the bright metal bears the burden of the recently firmer US Treasury bond yields and the USD.
PEPE founder doxxed on Twitter, following suspicious internal transfers, 16% decline in meme coin
PEPE meme coin’s founder was doxxed in a tweet by an NFT marketplace founder early on Friday morning. Jeremy Cahen, the founder of Not Larva Labs, revealed that Zachary Testa, a landscape photographer, has been doxxed as the founder of PEPE.
Jackson Hole Preview: Powell poised to keep markets on edge, three scenarios for the US Dollar Premium
"We're not in Kansas anymore" – this phrase from The Wizard of Oz reverberates across markets, which fear hawkish comments from the world's most powerful central banker.