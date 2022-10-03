AUD/USD Price Analysis: Test of a fresh two-year low at 0.6360 looks imminent

Aussie bulls to test the two-year low at 0.6360.

A bear cross, represented by the 20-and 50-EMAs adds to the downside filters.

The antipodean has failed to capitalize on the recent DXY's correction.

The AUD/USD pair has rebounded sharply in the Tokyo session after dropping below 0.6400. The rebound move is still a pullback after a healthy decline and should not be considered a reversal for now. Last week, the aussie bulls found a cap at around 0.6530, the level is expected to remain a key hurdle if the asset extends its recovery.

On an hourly scale, the aussie bulls are expected to re-test their two-year low placed at 0.6363, recorded on Wednesday. Traders should be aware of the fact that a recent corrective action in the US dollar index (DXY) is not enjoyed by the commodity-linked currencies while the shared continent and pound region have performed extremely better. Therefore, a pullback move in the DXY will result in a plunge in the antipodean.

The 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) have delivered a bear cross around 0.6480, which indicates more weakness ahead.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a bearish range of 20.00-40.00 but is trying to overstep 40.00.

A drop below the two-year low at 0.6363 will drag the asset towards the 16 April 2020 low at 0.6264, followed by the round-level support at 0.6100.

On the flip side, a break above the previous week’s high at 0.6538 will drive the asset towards and September 22 high at 0.6670 and September 18 high at 0.6734.

AUD/USD hourly chart