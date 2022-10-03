AUD/USD Price Analysis: Test of a fresh two-year low at 0.6360 looks imminent

- Aussie bulls to test the two-year low at 0.6360.
- A bear cross, represented by the 20-and 50-EMAs adds to the downside filters.
- The antipodean has failed to capitalize on the recent DXY's correction.
The AUD/USD pair has rebounded sharply in the Tokyo session after dropping below 0.6400. The rebound move is still a pullback after a healthy decline and should not be considered a reversal for now. Last week, the aussie bulls found a cap at around 0.6530, the level is expected to remain a key hurdle if the asset extends its recovery.
On an hourly scale, the aussie bulls are expected to re-test their two-year low placed at 0.6363, recorded on Wednesday. Traders should be aware of the fact that a recent corrective action in the US dollar index (DXY) is not enjoyed by the commodity-linked currencies while the shared continent and pound region have performed extremely better. Therefore, a pullback move in the DXY will result in a plunge in the antipodean.
The 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) have delivered a bear cross around 0.6480, which indicates more weakness ahead.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a bearish range of 20.00-40.00 but is trying to overstep 40.00.
A drop below the two-year low at 0.6363 will drag the asset towards the 16 April 2020 low at 0.6264, followed by the round-level support at 0.6100.
On the flip side, a break above the previous week’s high at 0.6538 will drive the asset towards and September 22 high at 0.6670 and September 18 high at 0.6734.
AUD/USD hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.642
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|0.6402
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6661
|Daily SMA50
|0.6834
|Daily SMA100
|0.6904
|Daily SMA200
|0.7076
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6524
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6392
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6538
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6363
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6442
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6473
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6355
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6307
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6222
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6487
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6572
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6619
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
