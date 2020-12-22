AUD/USD Price Analysis: Teases intraday low near 0.7550, monthly support line defends bulls

- AUD/USD wavers around intraday low, fades bounces off short-term support line.
- Normal RSI conditions, failure to cross three-day-old resistance line keep sellers hopeful.
AUD/USD drops to 0.7560, down 0.28% intraday, while heading into Tuesday’s European session. The aussie pair took a U-turn from an upward sloping trend line from November 23 the previous day.
However, the corrective recovery cools off-late, amid normal RSI conditions, which in turn suggests another attempt to break the stated support line, at 0.7515 now.
Although AUD/USD buyers are likely to return around the 0.7500 threshold, any mistakes will recall the early-month peak surrounding 0.7450.
Meanwhile, a downward slopping trend line from last Thursday, currently around the 0.7600 round-figure, guards the pair’s immediate upside.
Should AUD/USD bulls manage to conquer the 0.7600 hurdle, the monthly peak of 0.7640 holds the key to a fresh high since June 2018, around 0.7680.
AUD/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7562
|Today Daily Change
|-21 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28%
|Today daily open
|0.7583
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7465
|Daily SMA50
|0.7294
|Daily SMA100
|0.7252
|Daily SMA200
|0.6936
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7615
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7461
|Previous Weekly High
|0.764
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7506
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7438
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.699
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.752
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7556
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7491
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7399
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7337
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7646
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7708
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.78
