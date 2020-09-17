AUD/USD Price analysis: Reverses post-Aussie jobs data gains to snap four day rise

  • AUD/USD refreshes intraday low after rising over 30 pips on Aussie employment data.
  • Break of 21-day SMA drags the quote to a 50% Fibonacci retracement and six-week-old support line.
  • Bulls need a daily closing beyond 0.7350 for fresh entries.

AUD/USD stands on a slippery ground while trading near 0.7265, intraday low of 0.7261, during the early Thursday. In doing so, the quote not only reverses its recent gains, grabbed after Australia’s August month employment data, but also stops the bulls after consecutive four days of run-up.

It should additionally be noted that the pair’s declines below the 21-day SMA highlight 50% of the Fibonacci retracement of its August-September upside, at 0.7245.

However, an upward sloping trend line from August 03 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, respectively around 0.7215 and 0.7205, can challenge the bears before pleasing them with 50-day SMA, currently around .7180.

Alternatively, the 0.7300 round-figure may keep entertaining the short-term traders while a daily close beyond 0.7350 may direct the bulls towards the monthly peak of 0.7416.

It’s worth mentioning that the pair’s sustained rise past-0.7416 might not hesitate to question the July 2018 top near 0.7485.

AUD/USD daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.727
Today Daily Change -36 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.49%
Today daily open 0.7306
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7271
Daily SMA50 0.7176
Daily SMA100 0.6957
Daily SMA200 0.6764
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7346
Previous Daily Low 0.7278
Previous Weekly High 0.7325
Previous Weekly Low 0.7192
Previous Monthly High 0.7416
Previous Monthly Low 0.7076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.732
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7304
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7273
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7241
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7205
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7342
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7378
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.741

 

 

