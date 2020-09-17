AUD/USD Price analysis: Reverses post-Aussie jobs data gains to snap four day rise

- AUD/USD refreshes intraday low after rising over 30 pips on Aussie employment data.
- Break of 21-day SMA drags the quote to a 50% Fibonacci retracement and six-week-old support line.
- Bulls need a daily closing beyond 0.7350 for fresh entries.
AUD/USD stands on a slippery ground while trading near 0.7265, intraday low of 0.7261, during the early Thursday. In doing so, the quote not only reverses its recent gains, grabbed after Australia’s August month employment data, but also stops the bulls after consecutive four days of run-up.
It should additionally be noted that the pair’s declines below the 21-day SMA highlight 50% of the Fibonacci retracement of its August-September upside, at 0.7245.
However, an upward sloping trend line from August 03 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, respectively around 0.7215 and 0.7205, can challenge the bears before pleasing them with 50-day SMA, currently around .7180.
Alternatively, the 0.7300 round-figure may keep entertaining the short-term traders while a daily close beyond 0.7350 may direct the bulls towards the monthly peak of 0.7416.
It’s worth mentioning that the pair’s sustained rise past-0.7416 might not hesitate to question the July 2018 top near 0.7485.
AUD/USD daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.727
|Today Daily Change
|-36 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49%
|Today daily open
|0.7306
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7271
|Daily SMA50
|0.7176
|Daily SMA100
|0.6957
|Daily SMA200
|0.6764
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7346
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7278
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7325
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7192
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7416
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.732
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7304
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7273
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7241
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7205
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7342
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7378
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.741
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
