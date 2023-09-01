AUD/USD Price Analysis: Retreats towards 0.6440 key support ahead of US NFP

- AUD/USD consolidates the first weekly gain in seven within fortnight-long bullish channel.
- Pre-NFP positioning allows Aussie buyers to take a breather.
- 100-SMA restricts immediate downside ahead of channel’s bottom line, resistance-turned-support trend line.
- Bulls should remain cautious below 1.5-month-old descending resistance line.
AUD/USD pares the weekly gains as markets brace for US employment data for August on early Friday.
In doing so, the Aussie pair not only portrays the cautious mood ahead of the key data/events but also justifies the bearish MACD signals.
With this, the AUD/USD pair is likely to extend the latest weakness towards paring the first weekly run-up in seven. However, a convergence of the two-week-old rising trend channel’s bottom line joins the previous resistance line from mid-July, close to 0.6440-35, challenges the AUD/USD pair sellers.
In a case where the Aussie pair remains bearish past 0.6435, the 0.6400 round figure and the previous monthly low of around 0.6365 will act as the final defense of the bulls.
On the contrary, the stated channel’s top line restricts immediate recovery of the AUD/USD pair around 0.6540. Following that, the 200-SMA can act as an additional check for the Aussie pair buyers.
It’s worth noting, however, that a downward-sloping resistance line from July 14, close to 0.6610 by the press time, appears crucial to break for the AUD/USD buyers.
To sum up, AUD/USD fade the early-day strength, previously backed by China data and stimulus, as market players await the August month US jobs report.
AUD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6467
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26%
|Today daily open
|0.6484
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6471
|Daily SMA50
|0.6611
|Daily SMA100
|0.6646
|Daily SMA200
|0.6723
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6508
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6461
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6488
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.638
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6724
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6364
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.649
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6479
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6461
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6438
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6414
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6508
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6531
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6555
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
