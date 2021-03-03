AUD/USD Price Analysis: Remains sluggish around key hurdles above 0.7800

- AUD/USD seesaws in a choppy range near weekly top.
- Two-month-old horizontal area offers immediate support, previous hurdle from February 05 guards nearby upside.
- Bullish MACD backs recent recovery from short-term support line, 200-bar SMA.
AUD/USD takes rounds to 0.7830 amid the early Wednesday. The pair recovered so far during the week before pausing the run-up off-late. In doing so, the quote gives a sober reaction to the upbeat Aussie Q4 GDP and weak China Caixin Services PMI.
Even so, the pair’s successful trading above a broad horizontal hurdle established since early January, as well as strength beyond the key SMA and one-month-old support line, favor the AUD/USD buyers.
That said, the previous resistance line from February 04, at 0.7865 now, seems to lure short-term buyers of the AUD/USD ahead of directing them to the 0.7900 round-figure.
In a case where bulls keep the reins past-0.7900, the 0.7930 becomes a buffer ahead of the yearly top surrounding 0.8010.
If at all the AUD/USD prices slip below the immediate support zone occupying the 0.7820-05 area, 200-bar SMA and short-term support line, respectively near 0.7740 and 0.7725, should test the sellers.
However, sustained weakness below 0.7725 may eye the previous week’s low near 0.7690 before confirming the downside to the sub-0.7600 region.
AUD/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7827
|Today Daily Change
|-1 pip
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.7828
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7773
|Daily SMA50
|0.7725
|Daily SMA100
|0.7513
|Daily SMA200
|0.7298
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7838
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7736
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8008
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7692
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7799
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7775
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7763
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7698
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.766
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7865
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7903
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7968
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates above 0.78 amid upbeat mood, Aussie Q4 GDP beat
AUD/USD consolidates the surge above 0.7800, as the bulls remain unfazed by the dismal Chinese Caixin Services PMI. The aussie hit a three-day high following better-than-forecast Aussie Q4 GDP. Risk recovers as US President Biden propels vaccine hopes.
Gold eyes $1755 as the next upside target
Gold (XAU/USD) is consolidating its solid recovery from multi-month troughs on Wednesday, as the upbeat market mood weighs on the traditional safe-haven. The vaccine optimism seems to have helped the risk-recovery.
GBP/USD: Fades bounce off 21-day EMA ahead of UK budget
GBP/USD trims prior gains while declining, down 0.08% intraday, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote fizzles Tuesday’s bounce off 21-day EMA amid the bearish MACD conditions. Sustained trading beyond key EMA, trend lines joins hopes of easy budget to favor bulls.
Ripple looks north as weekly chart shows bull cross
XRP/USD picks up bids near $0.4350 while trying to reverse the previous day’s losses during early Wednesday. In doing so, the altcoin also stays indecisive after the two consecutive weeks of losses. $0.2900 will be the tough nut to crack for sellers during further downside.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY pushes higher and clinches new 4-week peaks near 91.40. This area is coincident with the 100-day SMA (91.29).