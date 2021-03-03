AUD/USD Price Analysis: Remains sluggish around key hurdles above 0.7800

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD seesaws in a choppy range near weekly top.
  • Two-month-old horizontal area offers immediate support, previous hurdle from February 05 guards nearby upside.
  • Bullish MACD backs recent recovery from short-term support line, 200-bar SMA.

AUD/USD takes rounds to 0.7830 amid the early Wednesday. The pair recovered so far during the week before pausing the run-up off-late. In doing so, the quote gives a sober reaction to the upbeat Aussie Q4 GDP and weak China Caixin Services PMI.

Even so, the pair’s successful trading above a broad horizontal hurdle established since early January, as well as strength beyond the key SMA and one-month-old support line, favor the AUD/USD buyers.

That said, the previous resistance line from February 04, at 0.7865 now, seems to lure short-term buyers of the AUD/USD ahead of directing them to the 0.7900 round-figure.

In a case where bulls keep the reins past-0.7900, the 0.7930 becomes a buffer ahead of the yearly top surrounding 0.8010.

If at all the AUD/USD prices slip below the immediate support zone occupying the 0.7820-05 area, 200-bar SMA and short-term support line, respectively near 0.7740 and 0.7725, should test the sellers.

However, sustained weakness below 0.7725 may eye the previous week’s low near 0.7690 before confirming the downside to the sub-0.7600 region.

AUD/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7827
Today Daily Change -1 pip
Today Daily Change % -0.01%
Today daily open 0.7828
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7773
Daily SMA50 0.7725
Daily SMA100 0.7513
Daily SMA200 0.7298
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7838
Previous Daily Low 0.7736
Previous Weekly High 0.8008
Previous Weekly Low 0.7692
Previous Monthly High 0.8008
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7799
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7775
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7763
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7698
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.766
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7865
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7903
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7968

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD consolidates above 0.78 amid upbeat mood, Aussie Q4 GDP beat

AUD/USD consolidates above 0.78 amid upbeat mood, Aussie Q4 GDP beat

AUD/USD consolidates the surge above 0.7800, as the bulls remain unfazed by the dismal Chinese Caixin Services PMI. The aussie hit a three-day high following better-than-forecast Aussie Q4 GDP. Risk recovers as US President Biden propels vaccine hopes. 

AUD/USD News

Gold eyes $1755 as the next upside target

Gold eyes $1755 as the next upside target

Gold (XAU/USD) is consolidating its solid recovery from multi-month troughs on Wednesday, as the upbeat market mood weighs on the traditional safe-haven. The vaccine optimism seems to have helped the risk-recovery.

Gold News

GBP/USD: Fades bounce off 21-day EMA ahead of UK budget

GBP/USD: Fades bounce off 21-day EMA ahead of UK budget

GBP/USD trims prior gains while declining, down 0.08% intraday, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote fizzles Tuesday’s bounce off 21-day EMA amid the bearish MACD conditions. Sustained trading beyond key EMA, trend lines joins hopes of easy budget to favor bulls.

GBP/USD News

Ripple looks north as weekly chart shows bull cross

Ripple looks north as weekly chart shows bull cross

XRP/USD picks up bids near $0.4350 while trying to reverse the previous day’s losses during early Wednesday. In doing so, the altcoin also stays indecisive after the two consecutive weeks of losses. $0.2900 will be the tough nut to crack for sellers during further downside.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60

US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60

DXY pushes higher and clinches new 4-week peaks near 91.40. This area is coincident with the 100-day SMA (91.29).

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures