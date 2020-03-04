AUD/USD Price Analysis: Rejected at 0.6615, bullish indicator divergence intact

  • AUD/USD has backed off from session highs, possibly due to weak China data. 
  • The bullish RSI divergence on the daily chart is still valid and suggests scope for a rise to resistance at 0.6774.

AUD/USD is currently trading near 0.6605, having clocked a session high of 0.6615 an hour ago. 

Australia's economy grew by a better-than-expected 0.5% in the December quarter and  2.2% over the past year, the official data released at 00:30 GMT showed. Even so, the AUD has pulled back from session highs. 

The bid tone may have weakened in response to the dismal China data released about 30 minutes ago. The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) almost halved to just 26.5 in February from 51.8 in January. A reading below 50 indicates contraction. 

However, despite the pullback from 0.6615, the bias remains bullish, as the positive divergence of the 14-day relative strength index confirmed by Tuesday's 0.74% gain is still valid. Only a break below the recent low of 0.6434 would invalidate the bullish divergence. 

The pair, therefore, remains on track to test the resistance of the trendline falling from Jan. 2 and Jan. 16 highs. At press time, the trendline hurdle is located at 0.6652. A close higher would confirm a bullish reversal and will likely bring additional gains toward 0.6774 (Feb. 5 high). 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6605
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 0.6598
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6651
Daily SMA50 0.6782
Daily SMA100 0.6813
Daily SMA200 0.6838
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6646
Previous Daily Low 0.6509
Previous Weekly High 0.6628
Previous Weekly Low 0.6434
Previous Monthly High 0.6775
Previous Monthly Low 0.6434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6594
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6561
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6523
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6447
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6385
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.666
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6721
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6797

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Signatures