AUD/USD Price Analysis: Pressured below two-week-old hurdle under 0.7600

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD remains sidelined, pressured of late, as bulls battle key resistance line.
  • Receding bullish bias of MACD, sustained trading below 100-SMA favor sellers.
  • Three-week-old resistance line adds to the upside filters.

AUD/USD struggles to extend the first weekly gains in three during early Monday. That said, the quote seesaws around 0.7585-90, holds lower ground, by the press time.

In doing so, the Aussie pair buyers jostle with a short-term resistance line amid easing the bullish bias of MACD.

Other than the failures to cross short-term key resistance, coupled with downbeat MACD histogram, the pair’s sustained trading below 100-SMA also back the AUD/USD bears.

However, the last Monday’s top and the weekly support line, around 0.7545, hold the gate for sellers’ entry. Following that, the 0.7500 threshold and the monthly low near 0.7475 will be in the spotlight.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of the stated resistance line near 0.7600 will direct AUD/USD buyers to a 100-SMA level of 0.7647 before attacking a three-week-old horizontal area around 0.7670.

Overall, AUD/USD fades the previous week’s recovery moves but sellers await confirmation.

AUD/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.759
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 0.7589
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.766
Daily SMA50 0.7719
Daily SMA100 0.772
Daily SMA200 0.7561
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7617
Previous Daily Low 0.7578
Previous Weekly High 0.7617
Previous Weekly Low 0.7477
Previous Monthly High 0.7892
Previous Monthly Low 0.7674
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7602
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7593
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7572
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7556
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7534
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7611
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7633
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7649

 

 

