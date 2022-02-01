AUD/USD Price Analysis: Off 20-SMA to reverse post-RBA losses below 0.7100

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD consolidates RBA-linked losses, bounces off short-term SMA.
  • Weekly resistance line, descending trend line from January 13 tests buyers.
  • Bears keep eyes on recent lows until witnessing a daily closing beyond 50-DMA.

AUD/USD picks up bids to 0.7070 while reversing the post-RBA losses heading into Tuesday’s European session.

Read: AUD/USD drops towards 0.7000 as RBA tames rate-hike concerns despite ceasing QE

In doing so, the Aussie pair bounces off 20-SMA on the four-hour chart, around 0.7030 at the latest, to aim for a downward sloping resistance line from January 20, at 0.7085 by the press time.

AUD/USD: Four-hour chart

It’s worth noting that the quote’s ability to cross the 0.7085 hurdle will favor AUD/USD bulls to battle the 13-day-old resistance line near 0.7130.

However, the 50-DMA level near 0.7165 and the 200-SMA on the four-hour (4H) chart, close to 0.7185, will challenge the AUD/USD buyers afterward.

AUD/USD: Daily chart

Alternatively, the 0.7000 threshold will precede the year 2021 low and the recent bottom, close to 0.6995 and 0.6965 in that order, to challenge the short-term sellers.

Following that, a downward sloping trend line from August, near 0.6930, will test the quote’s further declines ahead of the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of the late June 2021 to mid-January 2022 upside surrounding 0.6920.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7066
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.06%
Today daily open 0.707
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7174
Daily SMA50 0.7169
Daily SMA100 0.726
Daily SMA200 0.7393
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7078
Previous Daily Low 0.6985
Previous Weekly High 0.7188
Previous Weekly Low 0.6966
Previous Monthly High 0.7315
Previous Monthly Low 0.6966
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7042
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.702
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.701
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6951
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6917
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7104
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7137
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7197

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bulls approach 1.1250 on softer USD, sluggish yields, US ISM PMI eyed

EUR/USD bulls approach 1.1250 on softer USD, sluggish yields, US ISM PMI eyed

EUR/USD prints three-day uptrend, picks up bids towards intraday high of late. Market’s indecision fails to recall USD bulls Fedspeak refrains from hawkish signals. German inflation, Eurozone Q4 GDP couldn’t stop bulls during the biggest daily jump since August.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD shrugs off Boris' travails, rises ahead of PMIs

GBP/USD shrugs off Boris' travails, rises ahead of PMIs

GBP/USD has been hovering around 1.3450, dismissing deeper UK PM Johnson's intensifying political scandal. The final UK Manufacturing PMI is awaited ahead of Thursday's BOE decision.

GBP/USD News

Gold bears have the upper hand below 200-DMA, around $1,805 area

Gold bears have the upper hand below 200-DMA, around $1,805 area

Gold attracted some buying near the $1,785 region on Monday and ended the day in the green, snapping three consecutive days of the losing streak to the lowest level since December 16. The USD witnessed aggressive long-unwinding trade and extended some support to the commodity.

Gold News

XRP price eyes a 20% move as Ripple consolidates to form a base

XRP price eyes a 20% move as Ripple consolidates to form a base

XRP price has been testing the $0.604 barrier for roughly ten days with no significant bias leaning either way. Moreover, the volatility seems to be lost as daily returns for the crypto are hovering around 2 to 4%.

Read more

ISM Manufacturing PMI January Preview: Fed policy counts on a continuing US expansion Premium

ISM Manufacturing PMI January Preview: Fed policy counts on a continuing US expansion

The Federal Reserve’s new anti-inflation rate policy has an unstated condition: The US must maintain a healthy expansion. Fed governors might find it difficult or impossible to raise interest rates in an economy with weak or stagnant growth. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures