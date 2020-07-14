AUD/USD Price Analysis: Holds triple top support

  • AUD/USD has formed a triple top pattern on the hourly chart. 
  • A break below the neckline support could invite stronger selling pressure.

AUD/USD is trading near 0.6935 at press time, having almost tested support at 0.6925 a few minutes ago. 

That level is currently housing the neckline of the triple top pattern seen on the hourly chart. The pair faced rejection in the range of 0.6992-0.7002 three times in the last seven days.

Acceptance under the neckline support would imply bearish reversal and open the doors to 0.6850 (target as per the measured move method). 

A triple top breakdown looks likely as the previous week’s Doji candle is indicative of buyer exhaustion. In addition, Monday’s inverted hammer is hinting at reversal lower. 

Acceptance above 0.70 is needed to invalidate the immediate bearish bias. 

Hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6935
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 0.694
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6911
Daily SMA50 0.6768
Daily SMA100 0.6531
Daily SMA200 0.6678
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6998
Previous Daily Low 0.6938
Previous Weekly High 0.7001
Previous Weekly Low 0.6922
Previous Monthly High 0.7065
Previous Monthly Low 0.6648
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6961
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6976
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6919
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6899
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6859
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.698
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7019
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.704

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Australian June employment data coming up next.

Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook. 

USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.

Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs.  Bitcoin's dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.

WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.

