AUD/USD Price Analysis: Hits seven-week tops, bulls remain in charge ahead of NFP

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD gained strong follow-through traction on the last trading day of the week.
  • Sustained breakthrough key barriers might have already set the stage for further gains.
  • Overbought RSI on hourly charts warrants some caution ahead of the US jobs report.

The AUD/USD pair continued scaling higher through the first half of the European session and climbed to seven-week tops, around the 0.7435-40 region in the last hour.

The prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar assisted the AUD/USD pair to build on its recent strong rebound from the 0.7100 mark, or YTD tops. Apart from this, the risk-on environment was seen as another factor that provided an additional boost to the perceived riskier aussie.

From a technical perspective, the overnight sustained move beyond 50-day SMA for the first time since June turned out to be a key trigger for bullish traders. A subsequent strength above the 0.7400 mark and the 0.7420-25 region might have already set the stage for an extension of the appreciating move.

The constructive outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started moving into the positive territory. That said, RSI (14) on hourly charts is flashing extremely overbought conditions and warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before placing fresh bullish bets. Nevertheless, the AUD/USD pair seems poised to prolong the upward trajectory towards an intermediate hurdle near the 0.7475-80 zone en-route the key 0.7500 psychological mark.

On the flip side, any meaningful retracement slide might attract some dip-buying near the 0.7400 round-figure mark. This, in turn, should help limit the downside for the AUD/USD pair near the 0.7375-70 region, or 50-day SMA, which if broken decisively might prompt some long-unwinding trade. The corrective pullback might then drag the AUD/USD pair further towards the 0.7300 round-figure mark, with some intermediate support near the 0.7330 region.

AUD/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7431
Today Daily Change 0.0031
Today Daily Change % 0.42
Today daily open 0.74
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7294
Daily SMA50 0.7378
Daily SMA100 0.755
Daily SMA200 0.7609
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.741
Previous Daily Low 0.7355
Previous Weekly High 0.7318
Previous Weekly Low 0.7119
Previous Monthly High 0.7427
Previous Monthly Low 0.7106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7389
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7376
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7366
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7333
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7311
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7421
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7443
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7476

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

