- AUD/USD surrendered its intraday gains in reaction to the hotter-than-expected US CPI.
- The formation of descending trend-channel points to a well-established bearish trend.
- Attempted recovery could attract fresh sellers and remain capped near the mid-0.6800s.
The AUD/USD pair witnessed a dramatic turnaround on Wednesday and witnessed aggressive selling near the 0.6200 mark during the early North American session. The pair has now surrendered its intraday gains and was last seen trading around the mid-0.6700s region, nearly unchanged for the day.
The US dollar regained positive traction and shot to a fresh 20-year high in reaction to red-hot US consumer inflation figures, which reaffirmed hawkish Fed expectations. Apart from this, a fresh bout of selling in the equity markets further underpinned the safe-haven buck and drove flows away from the risk-sensitive aussie.
From a technical perspective, the AUD/USD pair has been trending lower over the past four weeks or so along a downward-sloping channel. This points to a well-established bearish trend and supports prospects for additional near-term losses. The emergence of fresh selling at higher levels further validates the negative outlook.
Hence, a subsequent slide back towards the 0.6710 area, or over a two-year low touched on Tuesday, remains a distinct possibility. Some follow-through selling below the 0.6700 mark would be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and make the AUD/USD pair vulnerable to testing the descending channel support, around the 0.6660 area.
The latter should act as a strong base for spot prices, which if broken decisively should pave the way for an extension of the near-term downward trajectory. The AUD/USD pair might then accelerate the fall towards and challenge the 0.6600 round-figure mark before eventually dropping to the 0.6570 horizontal support zone.
On the flip side, the daily peak, around the 0.6200 mark, now seems to act as immediate resistance. Any subsequent move up could still be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near the 0.6850-0.6860 confluence hurdle, comprising 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and the top end of the aforementioned descending channel.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6754
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|0.6758
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6888
|Daily SMA50
|0.7001
|Daily SMA100
|0.7174
|Daily SMA200
|0.7208
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6779
|Previous Daily Low
|0.671
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6896
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6761
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7283
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6753
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6737
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6719
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.668
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.665
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6788
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6818
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6856
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above parity after US inflation data
EUR/USD has turned south and tested parity after the data from the US showed that the annual CPI jumped to 9.1% in June from 8.6% in May. Following the knee-jerk reaction, the pair seems to have steadied above 1.0000 despite the risk-averse market atmosphere.
USD/CAD drops below 1.3000 on BOC's 100 bps rate hike
USD/CAD fell sharply with the initial reaction to the Bank of Canada's decision to hike its policy rate by 100 basis points to 2.5%. As focus shifts to BOC Governor Tiff Macklem's press conference, the pair trades in negative territory below 1.3000.
Gold rebounds from 2022-lows, trades near $1,720
Gold came under heavy bearish pressure and fell to its lowest level in nearly a year below $1,710 before staging a rebound toward $1,720. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on hot US inflation report, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
JUST IN: Bitcoin price tumbles as US CPI sees highest spike in four decades
Bitcoin price reacted negatively to the US CPI data, wiping overnight gains. The inflation rate hit 9.1% in June 2022, the highest point in four decades. Analysts expect Bitcoin price to nosedive to yearly lows if bulls fail to takeover.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!