- AUD/USD pulled back from a three-and-half-week high touched earlier this Tuesday.
- The risk-off impulse weighed on the risk-sensitive aussie amid resurgent USD demand.
- A sustained break below 0.7100 is needed to support prospects for additional losses.
The AUD/USD pair witnessed a modest pullback from a three-and-half-week high, levels just above the 0.7200 mark touched earlier this Tuesday and eroded a major part of the overnight gains. The pair maintained its offered tone through the early North American session and dropped to a fresh daily low, closer to mid-0.7100s in the last hour.
The overnight hawkish comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller, along with a sharp spike in the US Treasury bond yields, assisted the US dollar to stage a solid rebound from over a one-month low. Apart from this, the worsening global economic outlook and the risk-on impulse further boost the safe-haven greenback and exerted some downward pressure on the risk-sensitive aussie.
Despite the negative factors, the AUD/USD pair, so far, has managed to hold its neck above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the 0.7662-0.6829 downfall. This is followed by the 0.7130 confluence support, comprising the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and the lower boundary of an ascending channel extending from the YTD low touched earlier this month.
Given that technical indicators on daily/4-hour charts are still holding in the positive territory, the set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying. That said, a convincing breakthrough the aforementioned confluence support will negate the positive outlook and shift the bias in favour of bearish traders, prompting some technical selling.
Some follow-through selling below the 0.7100 mark will reaffirm the bearish bias and drag spot prices to the 23.6% Fibo. level support, near the 0.7025-0.7020 region. The next relevant support is pegged near the 0.7000 psychological mark, below which the AUD/USD pair could slide to the 0.6940 area en-route the 0.6900 mark and the 0.6830-0.6825 region, or the YTD low.
On the flip side, a sustained move beyond the 0.7200 round figure is likely to confront resistance near the 100-day SMA, around the 0.7235-0.7245 region. The said barrier coincides with the 50% Fibo. level and is closely followed by the 200-day SMA, near the 0.7260 zone, which if cleared would be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for further gains.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7157
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.54
|Today daily open
|0.7196
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7049
|Daily SMA50
|0.7252
|Daily SMA100
|0.7232
|Daily SMA200
|0.7259
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7201
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7166
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7167
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7034
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7662
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7188
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.718
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7175
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7153
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.714
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7209
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7222
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7244
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
