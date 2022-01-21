AUD/USD Price Analysis: Drops back to seven-week-old support below 0.7200

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD extends pullback from 100-DMA to retest the key support line.
  • Sluggish MACD, steady RSI add to the bearish bias.
  • Bulls have a bumpy road until staying below 200-DMA.

AUD/USD takes offers around 0.7190, down 0.50% intraday during early Friday.

That said, the Aussie pair took a U-turn from the 100-DMA the previous day while the latest declines attack an upward sloping support line from December 03, near 0.7185 at the latest.

Given the sluggish MACD signals and steady RSI, not to forget failures to cross the key moving average, AUD/USD prices are likely to break the 0.7185 support line.

As a result, the pair is en route 0.7130 and 0.7080 short-term support levels before directing the AUD/USD sellers towards the year 2021 bottom surrounding 0.6990.

On the contrary, 100-DMA level surrounding 0.7280 and the previous support line from August near 0.7350 challenges AUD/USD buyers.

Even if the quote rises past 0.7350, a descending trend line from May 2021 and the 200-DMA, respectively near 0.7400 and 0.7415 will challenge AUD/USD bulls.

To sum up, AUD/USD is ready for further declines while there’s a long and bumpy road for the bulls before retaking control.

AUD/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7185
Today Daily Change -0.0037
Today Daily Change % -0.51%
Today daily open 0.7222
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7223
Daily SMA50 0.7195
Daily SMA100 0.7281
Daily SMA200 0.7415
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7277
Previous Daily Low 0.7207
Previous Weekly High 0.7315
Previous Weekly Low 0.7148
Previous Monthly High 0.7278
Previous Monthly Low 0.6993
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.725
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7234
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7193
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7165
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7123
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7263
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7305
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7333

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

