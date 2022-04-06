- AUD/USD witnessed some selling on Wednesday and moved further away from the YTD peak.
- The overnight pullback could be seen as a false breakout through an ascending trend channel.
- Dips towards the 0.7535-0.7530 area could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.
The AUD/USD pair edged lower on Wednesday and retreated further from the highest level since June 2021, around the 0.7660 region touched the previous day. The pair remained on the defensive through the early North American session and was last seen flirting with the daily low, just above mid-0.7500s.
The risk-off impulse - as depicted by a sharp all across the global equity markets - acted as a headwind for the perceived riskier aussie. On the other hand, the blowout rally in the US Treasury bond yields underpinned the US dollar. This, in turn, exerted some downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair.
That said, the prospect for more Western sanctions on Ukraine continued lending support to commodity prices, which should help limit any deeper losses for the resources-linked Australian dollar. Apart from this, a hawkish RBA commentary on Tuesday warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders.
From a technical perspective, the overnight sharp pullback could be seen as a false breakout through an upward sloping trend channel extending from the YTD low. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before confirming that the AUD/USD pair has formed a near-term top.
Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and are still far from being in the overbought territory. Hence, any subsequent decline could attract some buying near the 0.7535-0.7530 area. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near the 0.7500 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the top end of the aforementioned channel, currently around the 0.7590 region, now seems to act as an immediate hurdle. Sustained strength beyond should allow bulls to aim back to reclaim the 0.7600 mark and push the AUD/USD pair back towards the YTD peak, around the 0.7660 area.
AUD/USD daily chart
Key levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7563
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|0.7577
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7422
|Daily SMA50
|0.7277
|Daily SMA100
|0.7231
|Daily SMA200
|0.7298
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7662
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7535
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7541
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7455
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7541
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7613
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7584
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.752
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7464
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7393
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7647
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7718
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7774
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
