AUD/USD Price Analysis: Declines below 0.6500 after H&S breakdown test

- AUD/USD slumps below 0.6500 on cautious market mood.
- The Australian Dollar weakens as upside risks to China’s deflation deepen.
- The outlook for the Aussie asset weakens after an H&S breakdown.
The AUD/USD pair falls sharply below the psychological support of 0.6500 in the early New York session. The Aussie asset faces a sharp sell-off as investors turn anxious amid an absence of potential economic triggers.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) delivers a sharp recovery after consolidating near 104.00 as Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers avoid speculating over the timing of rate cuts. Policymakers said they need more evidence indicating that inflation will sustainably return to the 2% target.
As per the CME Fedwatch tool, a rate-cut decision in March is unlikely. For May, chances in favor of a 25-basis point (bp) are stable at 54%.
Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar weakens against the US Dollar as upside risks to deflation in the Chinese economy have prompted the need for more stimulus from the People’s Bank of China (PBoC).
Annual consumer prices were deflated at a robust pace of 0.8% against expectations of 0.5% and the prior reading of 0.3%. Producers at factory gates slash prices at factory gates significantly due to poor aggregate demand. Being a proxy to China’s economy, the appeal for the Australian Dollar weakens.
AUD/USD witnesses a steep fall after a breakdown of the Head and Shoulder chart pattern formed on a daily time frame. The necklines of the aforementioned chart pattern is plotted from December 7 low at 0.6525. A bear cross, represented by the 20 and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 0.6625, indicates more weakness ahead.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates momentum has leaned towards the downside.
Selling pressure would accelerate if the Aussie asset will drop below February 6 low of 0.6478, which will expose the asset to October 11 high at 0.6445. A downside move below the latter would drag the asset towards the round-level support of 0.6400.
In an alternate scenario, a recovery move above January 25 low at 0.6566 would drive the asset toward the round-level resistance of 0.6600, followed by January 30 high at 0.6625.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6485
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.52
|Today daily open
|0.6519
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.658
|Daily SMA50
|0.6654
|Daily SMA100
|0.6537
|Daily SMA200
|0.6574
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.654
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6516
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6624
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6502
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6839
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6525
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6525
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6531
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.651
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6485
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6535
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.655
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6559
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
