AUD/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates below 0.7800 after the triangle breakout

- AUD/USD’s rally to 0.7800 takes a breather as DXY bounces.
- The aussie holds upside after descending triangle breakout on the 1D chart.
- Strong support is seen at 0.7768, key confluence area.
AUD/USD is off the weekly highs, consolidating below 0.7800 amid a broad rebound staged by the US dollar in the European session.
The advance in gold above $1900 combined with the hawkish RBNZ decision-led Kiwi rally underpins the sentiment around the aussie.
Looking ahead, the US dollar price action could help determine whether the spot will recapture the 0.7800 mark. Fedspeak will remain in focus amid an absence of relevant first-tier US economic data.
From a near-term technical perspective, the spot extended its rally on a break above the falling trendline resistance at 0.7770.
The descending triangle breakout got confirmed after the price settled above the latter on a four-hour candlestick closing basis.
The risks remain tilted to the upside for the major, as the pattern target measured at 0.7879 remains on the buyers’ radars.
However, the 0.7800 needs to be cracked on a sustained basis to unleash additional gains.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned south while holding above the midline, suggesting the latest leg down in the prices.
AUD/USD four-hour chart
If the retracement picks up pace, the confluence of the triangle resistance and the horizontal 100-simple moving average (SMA) at 0.7770 could come to the rescue of the AUD bulls.
Further south, the 100-SMA resistance turned support at 0.7759 could be put to test.
AUD/USD additional levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7780
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|0.7751
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7765
|Daily SMA50
|0.7715
|Daily SMA100
|0.7729
|Daily SMA200
|0.7515
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7777
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7732
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7814
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.771
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7819
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7749
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.776
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.773
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7709
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7686
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7775
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7798
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7819
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
