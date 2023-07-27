AUD/USD Price Analysis: Clings to strong gains near weekly top, above 0.6800 mark

- AUD/USD climbs to a one-week high and draws support from sustained USD selling bias.
- Bets that the Fed will end its rate hike cycle and the risk-on mood undermine the USD.
- The technical setup supports prospects for further intraday gains to the 0.6845-50 area.
The AUD/USD pair regains positive traction following the previous day's softer Australian consumer inflation-inspired losses and climbs to a one-week during the first half of trading on Thursday. The pair maintains its strong bid tone through the early European session and is currently placed around the 0.6815-0.6820 region, up over 0.80% for the day.
In the absence of any fresh hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve (Fed), the US Dollar (USD) prolongs its retracement slide from a two-week peak for the third successive day and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the AUD/USD pair. In fact, market participants now seem convinced that the US central bank is nearing the end of its current rate-hiking cycle. This, along with the risk-on environment, bolstered by hopes for more stimulus from China and the fact that Fed Chair Jerome Powell downplayed expectations for a US recession this year, undermines the safe-haven buck and benefits the risk-sensitive Aussie.
From a technical perspective, the recent corrective decline from the vicinity of the 0.6900 mark, which constituted the formation of a bearish double-top pattern on the daily chart, stalled near the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The subsequent move up and acceptance above the 0.6800 mark now seems to have shifted the bias back in favour of bulls. Traders, however, seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the Advance Q2 GDP report from the US, due later during the early North American session. Nevertheless, the setup suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside.
Hence, some follow-through strength towards testing the next relevant hurdle, around the 0.6845-0.6850 region, looks like a distinct possibility. The momentum could get extended further and allow the AUD/USD pair to make a fresh attempt towards conquering the 0.6900 round figure. A sustained move beyond the said handle will negate the bearish pattern and push spot prices to the 0.6970-0.6975 resistance en route to the 0.7000 psychological mark. The momentum could get extended towards the 0.7050-0.7055 area, the 0.7100 round figure and the YTD peak, around the 0.7155-0.7160 region touched in February.
On the flip side, any intraday pullback below the 0.6800 mark now seems to find decent support near the 0.6760-0.6755 region. This is followed by the 200-day SMA pivotal support, currently pegged around the 0.6730 area, which if broken decisively will shift the bias in favour of bearish traders. The AUD/USD pair might then turn vulnerable to weaken further below the 0.6700 mark and drop to the 0.6695-0.6690 confluence support, comprising the 100-day and the 50-day SMAs. Some follow-through selling will validate the bearish double-top pattern and expose the monthly low, around the 0.6600 round figure.
AUD/USD daily chart
Key levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6815
|Today Daily Change
|0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|0.84
|Today daily open
|0.6758
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6735
|Daily SMA50
|0.6697
|Daily SMA100
|0.6691
|Daily SMA200
|0.6725
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6794
|Previous Daily Low
|0.673
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6854
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6722
|Previous Monthly High
|0.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6484
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6755
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.677
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6728
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6697
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6664
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6791
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6824
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6854
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
