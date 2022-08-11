- AUD/USD catches fresh bids on Thursday and climbs to a two-month high amid weaker USD.
- Diminishing odds for a larger Fed rate hike in September, the risk-on mood weighs on the USD.
- The technical set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further near-term gains.
The AUD/USD pair steadily climbs to a fresh two-month high during the mid-European session on Thursday. The pair is currently trading around the 0.7110-0.7115 region, with bulls looking to build on the overnight move beyond the previous monthly high.
The aussie's rise comes off the back of a weaker US dollar which languishes near its lowest level since late June. A softer US CPI report forced investors to trim their bets for a more aggressive Fed rate hike in September. This, along with a generally positive tone around the equity markets, further undermines the safe-haven buck and benefits the risk-sensitive aussie.
From a technical perspective, spot prices now seem to have found acceptance above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the April-July downfall. Furthermore, the recent goodish bounce from over a two-year low has been along an ascending channel, which points to a short-term bullish trend and supports prospects for further gains.
The constructive setup is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart have been gaining positive traction and are still far from being in the overbought territory. The top boundary of the aforementioned channel, meanwhile, coincides with the very important 200-day SMA and should now act as a key pivotal point.
Bulls might wait for a sustained strength beyond the said confluence hurdle before positioning for a move towards the 50% Fibo. level, around the 0.7170-0.7175 region. Some follow-through buying should allow the AUD/USD pair to reclaim the 0.7200 mark and climb further towards the next relevant hurdle near the 0.7225-0.7230 zone.
On the flip side, any meaningful slide could be seen as a buying opportunity around the 0.7050-0.7045 area, or the 38.2% Fibo. level. This should help limit the downside near the 0.7000 psychological mark. That said, failure to defend the said support levels could drag the AUD/USD pair to the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 0.6900 mark.
The latter coincides with the ascending channel support and should act as a strong base for spot prices, which if broken decisively would pave the way for a further near-term downfall. The AUD/USD pair could then accelerate the fall towards intermediate support near the mid-0.6800s before dropping to the 0.6800 round-figure mark.
AUD/USD daily chart
Key levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7108
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|0.7095
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6933
|Daily SMA50
|0.6945
|Daily SMA100
|0.7092
|Daily SMA200
|0.7154
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.711
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6946
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7048
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7047
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7009
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6991
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6886
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6827
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7155
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7214
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7319
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0350 after soft PPI data
EUR/USD has edged higher toward 1.0350 in the early American session on Thursday. The data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the annual PPI declined to 9.8% in July from 11.3% in June, coming in lower than the market expectation of 10.4%.
GBP/USD turns positive on the day above 1.2200
GBP/USD has regained its traction and turned positive on the day near 1.2240 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The softer than expected producer inflation data from the US seems to be weighing on the dollar and allowing the pair to stretch higher.
Gold struggles to gather momentum, holds above $1,790
Gold is having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum on Thursday. With the 10-year US Treasury bond yield losing more than 1% after soft PPI data from the US, however, XAU/USD manages to hold in positive territory above $1,790.
Yes, Merge is bullish for Ethereum Classic price, but do you know when to get out?
ETC saw a shallow dip on August 2, but the recovery has been quicker. A resumption of the rally to $77.33 seems plausible before Merge, especially with appropriate momentum backing the move.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!