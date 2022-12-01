  • AUD/USD grinds higher after refreshing multi-day top, firmer during three-day uptrend.
  • Convergence of previous resistance line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement restricts downside.
  • September’s high, 200-DMA lure buyers amid firmer oscillators.

AUD/USD juggles around 0.6810 heading into Thursday’s European session, after rising to the highest levels since September 13 earlier in the day.

That said, the Aussie pair prints a three-day uptrend as bulls cheer the previous day’s run-up beyond the downward-sloping resistance line from the mid-September, as well as the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s August-October upside, surrounding 0.6770.

Also keeping the buyers hopeful are the bullish MACD signals and the firmer RSI (14), not overbought.

As a result, the AUD/USD bulls are on the way to approaching the next key hurdle to the north, namely September’s high surrounding 0.6915.

However, the RSI line is near the overbought conditions and may challenge the bull’s upside past 0.6915, if not then the 200-DMA resistance of 0.6925 could restrict the Aussie pair’s further advances.

Meanwhile, a downside break of the 0.6770 support confluence isn’t an open welcome to the AUD/USD bears as a three-week-old horizontal support zone near 0.6580 could restrict the pair’s further declines.

In a case where the quote drops below 0.6580, an ascending trend line from October 13, near 0.6410 acts as the last defense of the bulls.

AUD/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6808
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.29%
Today daily open 0.6788
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6634
Daily SMA50 0.6491
Daily SMA100 0.6687
Daily SMA200 0.6928
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6801
Previous Daily Low 0.667
Previous Weekly High 0.6781
Previous Weekly Low 0.6585
Previous Monthly High 0.6801
Previous Monthly Low 0.6272
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6751
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.672
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6705
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6622
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6575
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6836
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6884
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6966

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances above 1.0450 amid extended USD sell-off

EUR/USD advances above 1.0450 amid extended USD sell-off

EUR/USD is recovering ground above 1.0450 in the early European morning, as the US Dollar comes under renewed selling pressure after USD/JPY crumbles on hawkish BoJ's pivot. China's reopening optimism adds to the dollar's downside. All eyes are on US PCE and ISM PMI. 

EUR/USD News

USD/JPY tumbles toward 136.00 as Yen rallies hard on hawkish BoJ pivot

USD/JPY tumbles toward 136.00 as Yen rallies hard on hawkish BoJ pivot

USD/JPY came under intense selling pressure and approached 136.00, down over 1% on the day. The Japanese Yen rallied hard on comments from BoJ policymaker Noguchi, hinting at a potential exit from the central bank's easy monetary policy. 

USDJPY News

Gold heads toward $1,800, with key United States data on tap Premium

Gold heads toward $1,800, with key United States data on tap

Gold price is consolidating the latest leg higher to fresh two-month highs near $1,780, as the United States Dollar (USD) wallows at multi-month troughs against its major peers. USD bears take a breather ahead of another set of critical United States economic data due later this Thursday.

Gold News

Ripple is highly undervalued and whales are accumulating, here’s what you should do

Ripple is highly undervalued and whales are accumulating, here’s what you should do

Ripple (XRP) price shows a lack of volatility as it sits above a crucial support level that could make or break its short-term future. A spike in buying pressure is what the remittance token needs to kick-start its run-up.

Read more

US October PCE inflation & ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Seen through Fed’s eyes Premium

US October PCE inflation & ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Seen through Fed’s eyes

December will kick start with a high note in the United States, as the country publishes the PCE Price Index data, the US Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, while the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) will unveil the November Manufacturing PMI.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures