- AUD/USD grinds higher after refreshing multi-day top, firmer during three-day uptrend.
- Convergence of previous resistance line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement restricts downside.
- September’s high, 200-DMA lure buyers amid firmer oscillators.
AUD/USD juggles around 0.6810 heading into Thursday’s European session, after rising to the highest levels since September 13 earlier in the day.
That said, the Aussie pair prints a three-day uptrend as bulls cheer the previous day’s run-up beyond the downward-sloping resistance line from the mid-September, as well as the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s August-October upside, surrounding 0.6770.
Also keeping the buyers hopeful are the bullish MACD signals and the firmer RSI (14), not overbought.
As a result, the AUD/USD bulls are on the way to approaching the next key hurdle to the north, namely September’s high surrounding 0.6915.
However, the RSI line is near the overbought conditions and may challenge the bull’s upside past 0.6915, if not then the 200-DMA resistance of 0.6925 could restrict the Aussie pair’s further advances.
Meanwhile, a downside break of the 0.6770 support confluence isn’t an open welcome to the AUD/USD bears as a three-week-old horizontal support zone near 0.6580 could restrict the pair’s further declines.
In a case where the quote drops below 0.6580, an ascending trend line from October 13, near 0.6410 acts as the last defense of the bulls.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6808
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29%
|Today daily open
|0.6788
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6634
|Daily SMA50
|0.6491
|Daily SMA100
|0.6687
|Daily SMA200
|0.6928
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6801
|Previous Daily Low
|0.667
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6781
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6585
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6801
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6272
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6751
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.672
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6705
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6622
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6575
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6836
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6884
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6966
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
