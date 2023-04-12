AUD/USD Price Analysis: Breaks above 0.6660 as USD Index continues downside journey

- AUD/USD has climbed above 0.6660 amid further weakness in the USD Index.
- Fed’s Kashkari sees inflation at middle 3% by end of this year, closer to 2% next year.
- AUD/USD has delivered a breakdown of the Inverted Flag chart pattern.
The AUD/USD pair has delivered an upside break of a small consolidation above 0.6660 in the Asian session. The Aussie asset is getting traction as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has resumed its downside journey ahead of the release of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. The USD Index is likely to test the 102.00 cushion as investors are taking the release of US inflation casually.
S&P500 futures are holding nominal gains after a sideways Tuesday, portraying anxiety ahead of the quarterly result season. The demand for US government bonds has remained subdued as US inflation is expected to be a surprise for investors. The 10-year US Treasury yields is hovering around 3.43%.
Medium-term guidance on US inflation from Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari is weighing on the US Dollar. Fed policymaker sees inflation at middle 3% by end of this year, closer to 2% next year.
On the technical front, AUD/USD has delivered a breakdown of the Inverted Flag chart pattern formed on a four-hour scale. A breakdown of the Inverted Flag results in wider ticks and heavy volume towards the downside.
The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6665 is acting as a barricade for the Aussie bulls.
Contrary to that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the 40.00-60.00 range from the bearish range of 20.00-40.00.
Going forward, more weakness will be observed on a breakdown of April 10 low at 0.6620, which will expose the Aussie asset to March 10 low at 0.6564 followed by the round-level support at 0.6500.
In an alternate scenario, a break above April 07 high at 0.6691 will drive the asset toward March 22 high at 0.6759. A breach above the latter would further drive the asset to April 03 high at 0.6693.
AUD/USD four-hour chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6659
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|0.6653
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6686
|Daily SMA50
|0.6767
|Daily SMA100
|0.68
|Daily SMA200
|0.6746
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.668
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6632
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6793
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6641
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6564
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6661
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.665
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.663
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6607
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6582
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6678
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6703
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6726
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on 1.1000 as USD selloff continues
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced to fresh multi-month highs near 1.1000 on Wednesday. After the data from the US showed that the annual CPI fell more than expected in March, the US Dollar came under pressure, fueling the pair's rally.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2450 on renewed USD weakness
After having declined toward 1.2400 earlier in the session, GBP/USD has reversed its direction and rose above 1.2450. The US Dollar Index fell sharply with the immediate reaction to the softer-than-expected CPI data from the US, providing a boost to the pair.
Gold retreats from weekly highs, holds comfortably above $2,000
Gold price has lost its traction and erased a large portion of it daily gains after having climbed to a fresh weekly high near $2,030 on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered above 3.4% following the sharp decline seen after US CPI data, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Bitcoin price explodes past $30,500, gains strength with US CPI release
The US Bureau for Labor Statistics (BLS) released CPI data for March. Both CPI YoY, at 5% and CPI MoM at 0.1% came in below market expectations, supporting Bitcoin’s bullish thesis.
First Republic Stock Forecast: Lower headline inflation sends FRC higher
FRC stock has been showing signs of steady accumulation over the past three weeks despite its perceived weakness. FRC stock has gained 7.4% over the past five sessions and is now up 16% since its close on March 20.