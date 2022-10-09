- AUD/USD bulls eye the channel top near 0.6450 on a break of the 38.2% Fibonacci and 50% mean reversion area near 0.6380/0.6400.
- AUD/USD bears are moving the price towards the edge of the abyss and 0.6350.
AUD/USD has opened at support but hangs over the edge of the abyss at 0.6350 which guards the risk of a fall to 0.6150 for the week (s) ahead. The US dollar is on the march, supported by strong yields and the Federal Reserve's campaign to hike rates following Friday's strong US Nonfarm Payrolls data.
Speculators' net long positioning on the US dollar fell in the latest week to the lowest since mid-March, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. This leaves scope for a reaccumulation of those positions that could add pressure to AUS/USD. The value of the net long dollar position slid to $9.44 billion in the week ended Oct. 4, from $10.43 billion the previous week, CFTC data showed.
The following illustrates both the bullish and bearish scenarios for days ahead with a strong bias to the downside longer term:
AUD/USD weekly charts
While there are prospects of a retracement of the weekly downtrend, the broader trend is lower. The Fibonacci scale can be drawn to look for confluences with structure. In this regard, the 61.8% aligns with the July lows near 0.6700. However, should the dollar remain strong, that will be a tall order to achieve.
AUD/USD daily chart
Moreover, the bulls will first need to overcome the daily resistance near 0.6550.
AUD/USD H4 chart
On the 4-hour time frame, the price has slid beyond the trendline resistance but is failing to hold convincingly within the channel. Nevertheless, bulls could be attracted at this stage for a discount so long as the support structure holds and the price can form a build-up of bullish candles for traders to lean into.
AUD/USD H1 chart
If the bulls do overcome the bears, there will be potentially strong resistance on the way up, as signified by the bearish arrows at key structural points along the way to the midpoint of the channel near 0.6450. This first hurdle comes at the confluence of the 38.2% Fibonacci and 50% mean reversion area near 0.6380/0.6400. A break there could be the most significant as it will open the way to higher levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears push to the edge of the abyss, looking over it to
AUD/USD bulls eye the channel top near 0.6450 on a break of the 38.2% Fibonacci and 50% mean reversion area near 0.6380/0.6400. AUD/USD bears are moving the price towards the edge of the abyss and 0.6350.
EUR/USD oscillates around crucial support of 0.9730 as hawkish Fed bets soar
EUR/USD to test more supports amid soaring hawkish Fed bets. Firmer US NFP data could keep the risk-off profile highlighted for a while. Subdued German Retail Sales data has kept the shared currency bulls on the tenterhooks.
Gold rebounds to $1,700 with eyes on US inflation, Fed Minutes
Gold price (XAU/USD) begins the week on a front foot, bouncing off the 200-SMA support to $1,700 while also keeping the previous pullback from the monthly high amid hawkish Fed bets and geopolitical concerns.
Solana launches the Mesh program for DAOs as SOL price foreshadows a 12% climb
Solana price is assessing the possibility of a bullish breakout to usher in the new week. The competitive smart contracts token has continued to trend north of its support at $30.00, but recently it has been challenging for bulls to clear the seller congestion at $35.00.
TWTR falls as Musk saga continues
The will-he-won't-he saga appears to be nearing a conclusion, but it is not over the finish line yet. Market participants and investors look to be doubting the deal if the latest share price movements are anything to go by.