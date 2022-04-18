- AUD/USD continued losing ground on Monday and dropped to over a one-month low.
- Sustained USD buying and the risk-off mood weighed on the perceived riskier aussie.
- The technical setup favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.
The AUD/USD pair extended its recent sharp pullback from the 0.7660 area, or the highest level since June 2021 and witnessed some follow-through selling on Monday. This marked the fourth successive day of a negative move - also the eighth in the previous nine - and dragged spot prices to a one-month low, around mid-0.7300s.
The US dollar stood tall near its highest level since April 2020 and continued drawing support from expectations for a faster policy tightening by the Fed. Apart from this, a generally weaker tone around the equity markets further benefitted the greenback's safe-haven status and weighed on the perceived riskier aussie.
From a technical perspective, Friday's sustained break below the 0.7400-0.7390 support zone, or the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the 0.7165-0.7662 rally was seen as a fresh trigger for bearish trades. The subsequent slide, however, stalled near an ascending trend-line extending from sub-0.7000 levels, or the YTD low touched in January.
The aforementioned support coincides with the 61.8% Fibo. level and the 50-day SMA, which, in turn, should now act as a pivotal point for short-term traders. Given that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started drifting into negative territory, a convincing break below will set the stage for additional losses.
The AUD/USD pair might then accelerate the downward trajectory towards the 0.7300 round-figure mark before eventually dropping to the next relevant support near the 0.7255-0.7250 region.
On the flip side, attempted recovery might now confront resistance near the 50% Fibo., around the 0.7400 mark. Sustained strength beyond could trigger a short-covering move and push the pair towards the 38.2% Fibo., around the 0.7470 region. Any further move up, however, is more likely to remain capped near the 0.7500 psychological mark.
AUD/USD daily chart
Key levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7369
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|0.7394
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.748
|Daily SMA50
|0.7335
|Daily SMA100
|0.7249
|Daily SMA200
|0.7297
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.743
|Previous Daily Low
|0.739
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7494
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.739
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7541
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7406
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7415
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.738
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7365
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.734
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7419
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7445
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7459
