AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears brace for 0.7200 at three-week low

- AUD/USD holds lower ground near monthly low, prints three-day downtrend.
- Sustained trading below 200-DMA, descending RSI, not oversold, back the bears.
- 78.6% Fibonacci retracement can trigger corrective pullback, two-month-old hurdle guards recovery moves.
AUD/USD remains pressured around the monthly low of 0.7226, down 0.68% intraday ahead of Monday’s European session.
In doing so, the Aussie pair extends Friday’s downside break of one-month-old horizontal support, now resistance, amid a bearish RSI line.
Given the absence of oversold RSI, AUD/USD prices can continue extending the south-run towards the 0.7200 threshold, comprising 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of November 2020 to February 2021 upside.
It should be noted, however, that any further downside past 0.7200 may be challenged by the RSI conditions, likely to turn oversold around then, if not then the yearly low near 0.7105 and a descending support line from April close to 0.7015 will be in focus.
Meanwhile, the corrective pullback will be ignored unless crossing a horizontal area comprising July’s low, surrounding 0.7290.
Even so, 50-DMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels, respectively around 0.7340 and 0.7340, challenge the AUD/USD bulls.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7231
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0053
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.73%
|Today daily open
|0.7284
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7332
|Daily SMA50
|0.7346
|Daily SMA100
|0.7507
|Daily SMA200
|0.7605
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7323
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7262
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7377
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7262
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7427
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7285
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7256
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7228
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7194
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7317
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7351
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7379
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to 1.1700, refreshes monthly low on firmer USD ahead of Fed
EUR/USD prints three-day downtrend to renew multi-day low towards 1.1700. Risk-off mood underpins US dollar’s safe-haven demand even as Treasury yields struggle amid light trading. Covid woes, China’s Evergrande story and Fed’s tapering speculations will dominate.
GBP/USD: A critical watch on BoE and Fed week
It is a critical week for GBP/USD traders as we have both the BOE and the Fed meetings. GBP/USD is moving sideways in a consolidated market, hugging a bullish 200 EMA channel, albeit pressured by a firm US dollar as investors survey the conditions of the market's risk profile.
Gold refreshes monthly lows near $1,745 on higher USD
Gold prices touch the lowest level in a month and continue with its previous two week’s downside momentum. The biggest single day fall of $30 was observed on Thursday following ...
Shiba Inu price consolidates as SHIB bulls prepare for 22% advance
Shiba Inu price rallied exponentially on September 16, slicing through plenty of resistance levels. However, the bullish momentum exhausted as it retested the August 16 swing high. Now, SHIB is currently consolidating between two crucial barriers, anticipating a volatile move.
No Lehman risk with Evergrande but why is the market still worried?
The Hong Kong-based media outlet, The Standard, shrugs off another Lehman Brothers-like crisis from the troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande after speculations last week over ...