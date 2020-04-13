AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie trades in one-month highs vs. US dollar

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is nearing the 50 simple moving average (SMA) on the daily chart.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.6400 handle.
 
 

AUD/USD daily chart

AUD/USD bullish recovery is intact as the aussie is trading in one-month highs and challenging the 50 SMA on the daily time frame.

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
 
AUD/USD is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. A break above 0.6400 should introduce scope for an extension of the current bull run towards higher levels, namely the 0.6500 and 0.6600 figures can be on the bulls’ radar in the near future. Conversely, support is expected to emerge near the 0.6200, 0.6100 and 0.6000 levels on any retracements. 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6385
Today Daily Change 0.0036
Today Daily Change % 0.57
Today daily open 0.6349
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.605
Daily SMA50 0.6387
Daily SMA100 0.6626
Daily SMA200 0.6729
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6369
Previous Daily Low 0.6312
Previous Weekly High 0.6369
Previous Weekly Low 0.5991
Previous Monthly High 0.6686
Previous Monthly Low 0.5509
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6347
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6334
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6318
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6286
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6261
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6375
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.64
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6432

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

