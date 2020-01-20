AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie sliding down below the 0.6900 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is under selling pressure in the New York session. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.6854/35 support zone. 
 
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
AUD/USD is nearing the monthly lows while trading below the 50/200-day simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting an overall bearish momentum.
 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
AUD/USD is under bearish pressure below the main SMAs and the 0.6900 figure. Bears are trying to drag the market below the 0.6854/35 support zone. A daily close below this level can lead to further weakness towards the 0.6792 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistance is seen at the 0.6892, 0.6920 and 0.6937 level. 
 

Additional key levels 

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6862
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 0.6876
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6929
Daily SMA50 0.687
Daily SMA100 0.6841
Daily SMA200 0.6887
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6912
Previous Daily Low 0.6871
Previous Weekly High 0.6935
Previous Weekly Low 0.6871
Previous Monthly High 0.7033
Previous Monthly Low 0.6762
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6887
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6896
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6861
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6845
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.682
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6902
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6927
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6943

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

