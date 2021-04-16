- AUD/USD struggles to keep bounce off 50-HMA amid bearish MACD.
- Two-day-old rising channel break also favors sellers, descending trend line from recent tops add to upside filters.
AUD/USD trims intraday losses while picking up bids to 0.7735, down 0.25% on a day, amid the early Friday.
The pair recently dropped below an upward sloping trend channel formation from Wednesday. However, 50-HMA triggered the latest corrective pullback.
Even so, the bearish MACD signals and the pair’s sustained breakdown of the stated bullish chart pattern backs AUD/USD sellers eyeing a downside break of 50-HMA level of 0.7724 to revisit the 0.7700 threshold.
It should be noted that the pair’s sustained weakness below the 0.7700 round-figure may not hesitate to challenge the 200-HMA level near 0.7650.
Alternatively, corrective pullback beyond the stated channel’s support line, at 0.7745 now, will have to cross a descending resistance line from the previous day, around 0.7755.
Though, the channel’s upper line near 0.7785 and March’s top near 0.7850 will be the tough nuts to crack for AUD/USD buyers beyond 0.7755.
AUD/USD hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7734
|Today Daily Change
|-18 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23%
|Today daily open
|0.7752
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7645
|Daily SMA50
|0.7721
|Daily SMA100
|0.7668
|Daily SMA200
|0.7425
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7762
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7705
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7678
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7588
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.774
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7727
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7718
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7683
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7661
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7775
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7797
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7832
