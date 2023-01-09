- A cheerful market mood has strengthened the Australian Dollar.
- North-side sloping 20-and 50-EMAs add to the upside filters.
- The RSI (14) has shifted into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates that bullish momentum is active now.
The AUD/USD pair is displaying a sideways auction around the immediate hurdle of 0.6930 in the Asian session. The Aussie asset is expected to continue its upside journey amid sheer volatility in the US Dollar Index (DXY). The USD Index has dropped below 103.25, at the time of writing, and is expected to refresh its six-month low below the critical support of 103.00 amid a risk-appetite theme.
S&P500 futures have carry-forwarded Friday’s strength as investors see a slowdown in the policy tightening pace by the Federal Reserve (Fed) ahead. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yields dropped to 3.56%.
On a four-hour scale, the Aussie asset has delivered an upside break of the horizontal resistance plotted from December 13 high around 0.6880, which has turned into support now. Also, the breakout of the Rising Channel chart pattern indicates the strength of the Australian Dollar.
Upward-sloping 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 0.6833 and 0.6800 respectively add to the upside filters.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has delivered a breakout into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates that the upside momentum has been triggered.
After a juggernaut rally, a corrective to near December 13 high around 0.6880 would be an optimal buy for investors, which will drive the major towards Monday’s high at 0.6930, followed by the psychological resistance at 0.7000.
On the contrary, a downside move below December 29 low at 0.6710 will drag the major further toward December 22 low at 0.6650 followed by November 21 low at 0.6585.
AUD/USD four-hour chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6928
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.64
|Today daily open
|0.6884
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6755
|Daily SMA50
|0.6684
|Daily SMA100
|0.6635
|Daily SMA200
|0.6846
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6887
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6722
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6887
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6688
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6893
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6824
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6785
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6775
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6666
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.661
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.694
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6996
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7104
EUR/USD consolidates gains below 1.0700 ahead of EU Sentix
EUR/USD is holding on to the upside below 1.0700 in the early European trades. The pair is taking advantage of the extended weakness in the US Dollar amid hopes of a dovish Fed pivot and China's reopening optimism. Eurozone data awaited.
Gold could take a breather before recapturing $1,900 Premium
Gold price is consolidating the two-day uptrend near the highest level in eight months at $1,880 this Monday. The USD is extending its bearish momentum in tandem with the US Treasury bond yields following Friday’s critical US economic data.
GBP/USD clings to gains around 1.2150 amid upbeat mood, softer US Dollar
GBP/USD is trading with sizeable gains at around 1.2150 amid risk-on impulse ahead of the London open. Broad US Dollar weakness is underpinning the pair, as investors assess Fed rate hike expectations and BOE policymaker Mann's comments on inflation.
Chinese miner predicts Ethereum will lead 2023 bull run as ETH trades at $1,300
Ethereum price has sprouted after tight consolidation and eyes a retest of $1,350 and higher levels. Chinese ETH miner Jiang Zhuoer anticipates ETH to permanently leave its current range and kick-start a bull run from March to May 2023.
Earnings and CPI should make for a bumpy ride ahead
The focus will be on the start of the 4Q22 earnings season, which unofficially begins on Friday, with results from America's biggest banks and other industry bellwethers. Turning back to macro, the focus is squarely on the December CPI reading on Thursday.