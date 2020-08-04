AUD/USD Price Analysis: A technical divergence has turned up on the 4-hour chart

- AUD/USD trades 0.43% higher as the dollar tumbles in the US session.
- There is a divergence pattern on the RSI that is not confirmed yet.
AUD/USD 4-hour chart
AUD/USD has been moving higher on Tuesday despite Australia continuing to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the nation dealt with the first wave relatively well this time round the Australian government have had to enact a curfew in some of the worst-hit areas. The market also received the latest information from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The RBA did not mention the strong AUD but they did state they would keep bond buying at the current pace. The economic outlook is still uncertain due to the aforementioned lockdowns.
Looking at the chart below, there is a channel formation marked by the black trendlines. The key resistance is now the wave high at 0.7225 and if this level breaks the uptrend is firmly back on. Beyond that, the top of the channel could also be a resistance point.
The key feature on the chart is the Relative Strength Index divergence. This is when the price makes a higher high and the indicator makes a lower high. It indicates that the momentum of the move higher could be wearing thin. But the confirmation of the divergence is the break of the red support level at 0.7061. The MACD is showing signs of weakness as the histogram is red and the signal lines are still under the zero level.
Overall the pair is still in an uptrend. It is only wise to worry about the divergence if the red support level breaks to the downside. It would be hard to bet against the strength of this uptrend at the moment and if the psychological 0.72 area break it could be game on for the bulls.
Additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7157
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|0.7123
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7059
|Daily SMA50
|0.6947
|Daily SMA100
|0.6621
|Daily SMA200
|0.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.715
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7076
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7228
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7087
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7228
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7104
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7122
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7082
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7042
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7008
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7157
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7191
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7231
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
