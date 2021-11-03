AUD/USD Price Analysis: A bottom could be in place ahead of NFP this week

AUD/USD hourly double bottom in place, medium term risks skewed to the upside.

Nonfarm Payrolls will be the next major test for the pair.

Meanwhile, the price could move in on the 61.8% Fibo of The Fed spike.

AUD/USD bears are moving in from a first resistance area for the session ahead, although the risks are skewed to the upside considering the hourly double bottom lows at a firm support area.

As per the prior analysis at the start of the week, AUD/USD Price Analysis: A countertrend trader's set up in the making? the price has indeed made the forecasted correction as follows:

AUD/USD prior analysis

It was stated that the price ran into what would be expected to be a strong area of support and given the imbalance, a correction was the most probable next scenario.

''Looking back at the price action, it would appear that there is a huge imbalance all the way back to the 0.7450s. This also coincides with a 61.8% Fibonacci as well as a smoothed 200 hourly moving average.''

AUD/USD's progress

Following the analysis, the price indeed started to recover from the marked support area. It made a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement initially that pave the way for with potentially more on the way:

AUD/USD meets 61.8% before and after Fed volatility

Meanwhile, the price did meet the 61.8% ratio and offered an opportunity to short into deeper pools of liquidity until the Federal Reserve meeting. The subsequent price action has left a W-formation on the hourly chart which would likely see the price retest the neckline and the confluence of the 61.8% ratio in the forthcoming sessions as follows:

Given the double bottom and the lack of event risks between now and the Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday, there could be some further consolidation prior to a retest of the 0.7480 resistance and a run on the 0.7520 liquidity.