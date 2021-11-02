AUD/USD Price Analaysis: A countertrend trader's setup in the making?

- AUD/USD bears have taken over, but there are bullish prospects from here.
- The price would now be expected to correct a significant portion of the drop in the sessions ahead.
The price has run into what would be expected to be a strong area of support and given the imbalance, a correction is the most probable next scenario. Looking back at the price action, it would appear that there is a huge imbalance all the way back to the 0.7450s. This also coincides with a 61.8% Fibonacci as well as a smoothed 200 hourly moving average.
That is not to say that the price can necessarily reach that far immediately, but bulls will be aware of that area of liquidity and will potentially want to target there in due course.
From a 15-min perspective, the 0.7440s is a more probable level that could be more easily achieved in the short term:
As illustrated, the 21-EMA meets with this area of potential interest and the drop from there was sudden, so there is some mitigation that needs to happen which most probably would lead to a restest of the 21-EMA in the coming sessions.
With that being said, a break of daily support opens risk to the 0.7380s:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
