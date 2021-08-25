AUD/USD Price Analysis: 61.8% Fibo eyed as potential resistance

- AUD/USD bears are lurking as the price stalls in its correction.
- All eyes on the US dollar's trajectory as AUD/USD 61.8% Fibo is eyed.
The price of AUD/USD has moved in on a resistance area as measure by the Fibonacci retracements aligning with prior support.
The following illustrates the market structure from a weekly and daily perspective.
Weekly chart
The price is attempting to correct within a weekly bearish trend and it has done so with vigor so far this week.
However, as we draw closer to Friday's Jackson Hole and Aussie Retail Sales, there could be some consolidation on the cards.
Daily chart
On the daily chart, the price is moving on on old support at 0.7289 and a near confluence of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
The correction could start to decelerate at this juncture.
DXY analysis
Should the greenback find traction again, then the downside potential into the weekly structure will be on the cards for AUD/USD.
More on the US dollar's trajectory, here:
US dollar at make or break point, countdown to taper
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls seek 1.1785 breakout to keep reins
EUR/USD remains firmer around 1.1760 following a three-day run-up to the weekly top amid Wednesday’s Asian session. Descending resistance line from June becomes the key hurdle to the north, bears have multiple levels to meet before retaking the controls.
GBP/USD: Eases above 1.3700 on downbeat Momentum
GBP/USD bulls take a breather after a two-day uptrend, refresh intraday low near 1.3725 amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable pair crossed a five-month-old horizontal hurdle on Monday but slowed down afterward as the Momentum line remains in the negative territory.
NZD/USD refreshes intraday low near 0.6950 on mixed New Zealand trade data
NZD/USD extends consolidation of the recent gains, down 0.08% to refresh intraday low with 0.6945, following the release of New Zealand (NZ) trade numbers during Wednesday’s Asian session. The Kiwi pair rose to a one-week high the previous day.
EUR/USD: Bulls seek 1.1785 breakout to keep reins
EUR/USD remains firmer around 1.1760 following a three-day run-up to the weekly top amid Wednesday’s Asian session. Descending resistance line from June becomes the key hurdle to the north, bears have multiple levels to meet before retaking the controls.
Renowned analysts affirm XRP price will rise to $10 after brief correction
Historically the most significant gains in altcoins have appeared in the last leg of the bullrun. Analysts expect a repeat of the XRP price action in the 2017 bull run where the altcoin’s price rallied nearly 1400% in less than 30 days.