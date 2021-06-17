AUD/USD plummets to 0.7560 region, lowest since early April

- AUD/USD struggled to capitalize on upbeat aussie jobs report-led intraday positive move.
- The USD added to the post-FOMC strong gains and prompted fresh selling around the pair.
- Technical selling below the 0.7600 mark further contributed to the steep intraday decline.
The AUD/USD pair continued losing ground through the early North American session and dived to the lowest level since early April, around the 0.7560 region in the last hour.
The pair witnessed a dramatic turnaround on Thursday and fell nearly 80 pips from the intraday swing highs, around the 0.7645 region touched in reaction to the blowout Australian jobs report. The sharp fall for the third consecutive day was sponsored by strong follow-through US dollar buying interest.
The Fed surprised markets with a hawkish turn and signalled that it might raise interest rates at a much faster pace than anticipated previously. The so-called dot plot pointed to two hikes by the end of 2023 and triggered a massive rally in the USD, pushing it to the highest level since April 13.
The USD bulls seemed rather unaffected by a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields and largely shrugged off disappointing US macro data. The number of Americans claiming unemployment-related benefits jumped to 412K, while the Philly Fed Manufacturing fell more than expected to 30.7 in June.
The negative factor, to some extent, was offset by a generally softer risk tone – as depicted by a modest pullback in the global equity markets. This was seen as another factor that benefitted the greenback's relative safe-haven status and drove flows away from the perceived riskier aussie.
Meanwhile, Thursday's downfall could further be attributed to some aggressive technical selling below the 0.7600 round-figure mark. The AUD/USD pair has now dropped closer to the very important 200-day SMA support, which if broken decisively should pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7562
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.62
|Today daily open
|0.7609
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7727
|Daily SMA50
|0.7737
|Daily SMA100
|0.7726
|Daily SMA200
|0.7552
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7717
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7607
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7794
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7687
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7892
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7674
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7649
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7675
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7571
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7534
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7461
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7682
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7755
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7792
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD collapses below 1.1950 on Fed-fueled dollar strength
EUR/USD has extended its falls below 1.1950, trading at the lowest since mid-April. The dollar has resumed its gains related to the hawkish Fed meeting on Wednesday, where the bank signaled tapering bond buys and raising rates will come sooner. Jobless claims missed estimates with 412K.
GBP/USD extends falls to 1.3950 in the Fed aftermath
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950, the lowest since early May. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
GBP/USD extends falls to 1.3950 in the Fed aftermath
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950, the lowest since early May. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
This DeFi coin went from $65 to $0 in just a few hours
The fallout of TITAN token tracks back to Iron Finance and its multi-chain, partially collateralized stablecoin – IRON. While the mishap cost investors millions of dollars, the team has yet to comment on what transpired.
Federal Reserve ups the ante on inflation, growth and interest rates
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did his best to sound equivocal on the US economy, inflation and interest rates, but markets were having none, or at least very little, of it. Economic growth estimate rises to 7% from 6.5%.