AUD/USD pierces off 0.7600 on RBA’s Lowe, Australia Employment in focus

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD extends post-Fed losses as RBA Governor Philip Lowe sounds indecisive.
  • RBA’s Lowe said that it will be premature to be considering ceasing bond purchases.
  • S&P 500 Futures extend losses, US Treasury yields stay firmer as markets digest Fed action.
  • Australia Employment Change will be the key, US data, risk catalysts should entertain traders as well.

AUD/USD got another blow to the south, near 0.7600 by the press time, as RBA Governor Lowe sounds cautious over tapering and rate hikes during early Thursday’s speech. The Aussie pair marked the heaviest slump in two weeks the previous day, after the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcements, down 0.10% intraday by the pres time of the Asian session.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe mentions that the Aussie economy is still “in the recovery phase, some way to go yet” during his latest speech. RBA’s Chief also said, “Inflation pressures remain subdued and are likely to remain so,” as well as, “Wages growth subdued as firms focus on curbing costs.”

Read: RBA Lowe: Aussie economy needs stimulus

Following the speech, AUD/USD stretches the previous day’s downside amid fears of further sluggish economic moves in Australia. Also weighing the quote could be the downbeat mood of the markets.

Market sentiment remains in favor of the US bonds and the greenback, weighing down equities and commodities, amid expectations of sooner recall of the easy money following that Fed’s early signals of tapering and the rate hikes. That said, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.35% while the US 10-year Treasury yields stay firmer around an eight-day top after rising the most since early March on Wednesday.

Although the Fed left benchmark interest rates and bond purchases intact, the US central bank’s upward revision to economics and rate forecast triggered the market’s rush to the bonds, US dollar the previous day. That said, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) now expects US GDP to grow 7.0% in 2021 versus 6.5% previous whereas the PCE figure, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, is seen at 3.4% for 2021 and 2.1% for the next year.

Further, rate-hike expectations, mostly known as dot-plot, suggest that seven Fed officials expect lift-off in 2022 and 13 in 2023. Additionally, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell accepted that the inflation run-up could be more consistent than earlier expected and weighed on the market sentiment, as well as on the AUD/USD prices the previous day.

Looking forward, Australia’s jobs report for May will be the key nearby catalyst ahead of the US second-tier data. Among the Aussie employment figures, the Unemployment Rate is likely to remain unchanged at 5.5% and the Participation Rate may also inch a bit up to 66.1% from 66.0% prior, making them less important if matching the forecast. However, the expected jump in Employment Change to +30K from -30.6K will be the key to follow and can recall AUD/USD buyers should the market consensus prove right.

Read: Australian Employment Preview: Long way to recovery

Technical analysis

Having breached the ascending trend line connecting lows marked in mid-April and early June, around 0.7655, AUD/USD becomes vulnerable to test 0.7560-50 area comprising lows marked in February and March, also 200-day SMA, during the further weakness. It’s worth noting that June 03 low near 0.7645 guards the Aussie pair’s immediate upside.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7602
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.09%
Today daily open 0.7609
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7727
Daily SMA50 0.7737
Daily SMA100 0.7726
Daily SMA200 0.7552
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7717
Previous Daily Low 0.7607
Previous Weekly High 0.7794
Previous Weekly Low 0.7687
Previous Monthly High 0.7892
Previous Monthly Low 0.7674
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7649
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7675
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7571
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7534
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7461
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7682
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7755
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7792

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

FREE Premium Webinar!

Analyse with us the current Crypto market with its risks, opportunities and timings. Register Now!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD piercing the 1.2000 psychological threshold

EUR/USD piercing the 1.2000 psychological threshold

EUR/USD defies bulls and trades around the 1.2000 figure after Fed Chair Powell explained the bank's upbeat projections. The Fed's dot-plot points to two rate hikes in 2023, contrary to none in the March decision.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bears keep controls on the way to 1.3935

GBP/USD: Bears keep controls on the way to 1.3935

GBP/USD remains pressured around six-week low, stays under the key 1.4010-4000 area. Further losses envisioned on support break, bearish MACD. 100-day SMA offers immediate support ahead of one-year-old rising trend line.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD next critical support only at $1,822 after the Fed

XAU/USD next critical support only at $1,822 after the Fed

Rate hikes are coming – perhaps only in 2023, but that is ahead of the Federal Reserve's previous projections of hiking borrowing costs only in 2024.

Gold News

BTC tags key resistance, while ETH and XRP envision a 20% drop

BTC tags key resistance, while ETH and XRP envision a 20% drop

BTC jumped 33% before reversing near the explicit resistance from $41,581-$44,023. ETH nears the lower trend line of a multi-week symmetrical triangle continuation pattern. 

Read more

June FOMC meeting: Notable shift in the “dot plot”

June FOMC meeting: Notable shift in the “dot plot”

As widely expected, the FOMC made no substantive policy changes at today's meeting. The Committee maintained its target range for the fed funds rate between 0.00% and 0.25%, and it kept its monthly pace of asset purchases unchanged.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures