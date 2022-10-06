- AUD/USD finds a short-term cushion around 0.6400 as the risk-off impulse is still sold.
- Hawkish commentaries from Fed policymakers will strengthen the DXY further.
- The US NFP will remain a mega event for the currency market ahead.
The AUD/USD pair has sensed buying interest from 0.6400 and is marching higher gradually in early Tokyo. The aussie bulls have attempted a rebound despite the stability of the risk-off impulse in the market. The 10-year US Treasury yields are solid around 8.3% and have not displayed any sign of correction yet. Also, S&P500 is hovering around lower levels and is still far from any pullback move. Therefore, odds are favoring a mere pullback in the commodity-linked currency after a vertical fall.
The mighty US dollar index (DXY) is expected to strengthen further on hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers.
Chicago Fed Bank President Charles L. Evans has provided crisp guidance for rate hikes in the remaining 2022. Fed policymaker believes that the central bank will reach the targeted rate of 4.5-4.75% by the spring of 2023. He sees no impact on Unemployment Rate and believes a good amount of strength in the US economy. He further added that policymakers are looking to raise borrowing rates by 125 basis points (bps) collectively in the remaining two monetary policy meetings in 2023.
Also, Fed Governor Christopher Waller crosses wires on Thursday, stating that he sees little reason for the slow down of policy tightening pace by the central bank. He further added that "Inflation is far from the FOMC’s goal and not likely to fall quickly,"
In today’s session, investors will keep an eye on US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data. The payroll data is expected to land at 250k, lower than the prior release of 315k. While the Unemployment Rate is seen as stable at 3.7%.
Aussie bulls are still in the hangover of weak Trade Balance data. The economic data landed lower at 8,324M, lower than the projections of 10,500M and the prior release of 8,733M. Going forward, the Australian Westpac Consumer Confidence data will remain in focus.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6414
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0073
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.13
|Today daily open
|0.6487
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6621
|Daily SMA50
|0.6806
|Daily SMA100
|0.689
|Daily SMA200
|0.7065
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6526
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6417
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6538
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6363
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6459
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6485
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6427
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6367
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6317
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6537
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6586
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6646
