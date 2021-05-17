AUD/USD pares early losses, steadies around 0.7770

- AUD/USD rebounds after dropping to 0.7730 area earlier in the day.
- US Dollar Index loses traction in the American session.
- Risk-averse market environment limits AUD/USD's upside ahead of RBA meeting minutes.
The AUD/USD pair dropped to a daily low of 0.7731 during the European trading hours but managed to stage a rebound in the second half of the day. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 0.7770.
Earlier in the day, the risk-averse market environment helped the greenback stay resilient against its rivals and didn't allow AUD/USD to gain traction. Additionally, the data from China showed that Retail Sales in April rose by 17.7% on a yearly basis, compared to analysts' estimate of 24.9%, and weighed on the China-sensitive AUD.
Nevertheless, AUD/USD reversed its direction in the American session amid the renewed selling pressure surrounding the greenback. The US Dollar Index, which turned positive on the day around 90.40, is currently losing 0.15% at 90.18.
On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes of its May meeting, at which the bank decided to leave its policy rate unchanged at 0.1%.
AUD/USD outlook
FX strategists at UOB Group think that AUD/USD is likely to trade between 0.7680 and 0.7830 for the next couple of weeks.
"AUD dropped sharply to 0.7688 last Thursday (13 May) before rebounding strongly on Friday," strategists said. "The sharp but short-lived swings have resulted in a mixed outlook and AUD is likely to trade within a broad 0.7680/0.7830 range for now.”
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7768
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|0.7777
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7763
|Daily SMA50
|0.7712
|Daily SMA100
|0.7723
|Daily SMA200
|0.7495
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7788
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7713
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7892
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7688
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7819
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7759
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7742
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7731
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7684
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7656
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7806
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7834
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7881
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
GBP/USD rises above 1.4120 as the US dollar losses momentum
The GBP/USD is rising for the second day in a row and recently it printed a fresh high at 1.4125, boosted by a weaker dollar and also by a retreat in EUR/GBP. During the American session the dollar lost momentum and pulled back, even as stocks declined in the Wall Street and amid steady yields.
