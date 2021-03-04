AUD/USD pares early gains, turns flat below 0.7800 ahead of Powell's speech

- AUD/USD struggles to hold above 0.7800 on Thursday.
- US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 91.00.
- Eyes on mid-tier US data, FOMC Chairman Powell's speech.
The AUD/USD pair dropped to a daily low of 0.7753 on Thursday but staged a modest rebound during the early trading hours of the European session. After rising to a session high of 0.7815, however, the pair lost its traction and was last seen trading flat on the day at 0.7775.
Earlier in the day, the data from Australia showed that Retail Sales in January increased by 0.5%, compared to analysts' estimate of 0.6%, but was largely ignored by market participants.
DXY holds above 91.00
Meanwhile, the risk-averse market environment is helping the USD gather strength against its rivals on Thursday. After closing in the positive territory on Wednesday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is up 0.2% at 90.13 and the S&P 500 Futures are down 0.5%.
Later in the session, the US Department of Labor will release its weekly Initial Jobless Claims report and the US Census Bureau will publish January Factory Orders data. More importantly, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will be delivering a speech about the US economy at the Wall Street Journal jobs summit at 1705 GMT.
Investors will pay close attention to Powell's comments on Treasury bond yields. If the chairman continues to downplay the recent upsurge in yields, the USD could continue to outperform its rivals and weigh on AUD/USD.
Powell Preview: Three scenarios for the Fed to defuse the bond bonfire, market implications.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.778
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.7783
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7781
|Daily SMA50
|0.7729
|Daily SMA100
|0.7519
|Daily SMA200
|0.7304
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7838
|Previous Daily Low
|0.777
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8008
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7692
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7796
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7812
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7757
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.773
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7689
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7824
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7865
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7892
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
