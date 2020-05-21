AUD/USD: On the sell-side after pulling back from 0.6600 – OCBC

The AUD/USD breached 0.6600 briefly before retreating back to the 0.6550 area this morning. Terence Wu, an FX strategist at OCBC Bank prefers to stay on the sell-side. Rabobank also sees the Aussie suffering.

Key quotes

“Near-term prospects should be dependent on equity markets.”

“We still prefer to stay on the short-side, targeting 0.6520 on an intraday basis, before 0.6400 on a multi-session horizon.”