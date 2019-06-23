AUD/USD on the bids around 0.6935, all eyes on RBA’s Lowe

- Aussie buyers show less attention to the US-China trade tussles ahead of a speech from the RBA’s Lowe.
- Broad USD weakness continues to play positive for commodity-linked currencies.
The US and China continue to remain at loggerheads but the AUD/USD pair seems to show less attention to the stalemate as it takes the rounds to 0.6935 amid initial Asian session on Monday. Traders now await a speech from the RBA’s Governor for fresh impulse.
The Aussie pair benefited from the US Dollar’s (USD) broad weakness during last-week while showing less attention to the differences between the world’s two largest economies that indicates a major economic threat.
The reason could be the US Federal Reserve’s dovish appearance and market rush towards the risk-off.
Recent headlines on the trade front are negative, which in turn highlights the risk of another failed talks between the US and China when they meet at the sidelines of the G20.
China’s Global Times signaled that the dragon nation will put the US-based leading courier delivery service company FedEx on its ‘unreliable entities list’ whereas Bloomberg came out with the report quoting Chinese state media as saying that China would fight trade war to the end.
Moving on, speech from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe will gain major market attention from the Aussie traders. In his latest appearance, Mr. Lowe cemented expectations of another rate cut from the Australian central bank.
Technical Analysis
A sustained break of May 31 high around 0.6945 becomes necessary for the pair to aim for 50-day simple moving average (SMA) level of 0.6970 and 0.7000 mark afterward, failing to which can drag the quote back to 0.6900 and then to 0.6860 support levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: heading toward 1.1460
The EUR/USD pair has closed the week at 1.1370, not far from its Friday high of 1.1377 a fresh three-month high. The pair overbought short-term but with no signs of exhaustion. Dollar's weakness set to continue in the near term.
GBP/USD: bullish potential to increase on a break above 1.2760
The GBP/USD pair finished the week at 1.2745, not far from the top of the last four weeks' range of 1.2763. The BOE failed to convince the market of its hawkish stance toward rates.
USD/JPY: bearish case remains strong
The USD/JPY pair has settled at 107.32, its lowest since the January flash-crash. Dismissing that particular event, the pair hasn't been this low since April 2018, something that Japanese monetary authorities noted.
Gold fades a bullish spike to multi-year tops, drifts into negative territory
Gold faded the Asian session bullish spike to multi-year tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1385 region in the last hour.
Euro-zone PMIs preview: Three reasons to expect an upside surprise and a boost for EUR/USD
Pessimism may have reached its limits – or already fully priced into the euro. Markit's preliminary purchasing managers' indices for June will shed some light on the current state of currency bloc's economies and also provide insights into future growth.