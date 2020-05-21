AUD/USD: On the back foot below 0.6600 as risk tone sours

- AUD/USD keeps the pullback from 10-week top of 0.6617.
- Escalating tension between the US and China, Hong Kong issue being the latest addition, weigh on the trade sentiment.
- US PMIs recover from multi-year low, central bankers keep trying to defy negative rates.
- A light calendar will keep risk catalysts in the spotlight.
AUD/USD stays pressured around 0.6565 at the start of Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair extends the U-turn from Wednesday’s high, also the highest since March 10, amid fresh risk aversion wave. The fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) resurge as well as the US-China tussle are the latest factors contributing to the market’s risk-off despite not so negative economics.
Hong Kong issue adds fuel to US-China tussle…
As if allegations over the virus outbreak and trade deal weren’t enough, signals that China will form new rules to tighten its grip over Hong Kong seem to have triggered a fresh rout between the US and the Asian major. The reason being the early-month signals from the US that it will make sure Hong Kong is a free country. The Trump administration’s interventions into China’s “personal” issues have repeatedly criticized by the dragon nation and the same pattern got repeated on Thursday’s National People's Congress (NPC).
Virus wave 2.0 is also an issue but Trump likes to ignore it…
With the latest data from Reuters suggesting global cases crossing five million marks, with cases in South US and some parts of Asia increasing, virus woes stay on the cards. Even so, US President Donald Trump recently said that he will not close the country if the second wave of virus hits.
Amid all these, global central bankers keep trying to defy the negative rates, except for the BOE Governor Andrew Bailey. Additionally, activity data from Australia and the US have been slightly better than their previously devastating figures, still being in the contraction region.
That said, Wall Street closed the day in red, with mild losses, whereas US 10-year Treasury yields down near 0.68%.
Given the lack of major data from Australia, the pair traders may keep eyes on the US-China tussle as well as virus headlines for fresh impulse. It should also be noted that comments from China’s NPC can add volatility to the markets.
Technical analysis
Despite stepping back from the multi-day top, the Aussie pair stays above 100-day SMA, which in turn keeps it on the bulls’ radar. However, a sustained break of 200-day SMA, at 0.6662 now, becomes necessary for the quote to challenge March month high surrounding 0.6685. On the downside, a daily closing below 100-day SMA, currently around 0.6500, could recall 0.6400.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6563
|Today Daily Change
|-35 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.53%
|Today daily open
|0.6598
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6472
|Daily SMA50
|0.6273
|Daily SMA100
|0.6503
|Daily SMA200
|0.6663
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6617
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6524
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6562
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6401
|Previous Monthly High
|0.657
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.598
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6581
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.656
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6542
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6487
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6449
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6635
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6673
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6728
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
New Zealand Retail Sales (Q1) -0.7% versus +0.7% prior, NZD/USD unfazed around 0.6125
New Zealand Retail Sales for the first quarter (Q1) slumped 0.7% versus +0.7% prior. More to come... About New Zealand Retail Sales: The Retail Sales released by the Statistics New Zealand measures the total receipts of retail stores.
AUD/USD: On the back foot below 0.6600 as risk tone sours
AUD/USD stays pressured around 0.6565 at the start of Asian’s session. The pair extends the U-turn from Wed’s high, also the highest since March 10, amid fresh risk aversion wave.
USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains below 108.00 ahead of BOJ
USD/JPY extends pullback moves but stays below Tuesday’s top near 108.10. The pair stays away from the previous day’s low surrounding 107.49. BOJ’s emergency meeting, Japan’s National Consumer Price Index become the key.
FX: China worries challenge early signs of global recovery
The US dollar traded higher against all of the major currencies today but its gains were modest as investors worry about ongoing US-China tensions. The Trump administration approved arms sales to Taiwan at the opposition of China and ...
WTI oil prices dip below $34 as US-China tensions escalate
Crude oil prices have trimmed gains on Thursday, pulling back from two-month highs at $34,75, to session lows at $33.25 after US president Trump stirred US-China tensions. Trump criticism towards China has boosted concerns about a trade war, dampening risk appetite.