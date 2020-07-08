AUD/USD off lows, still on the back-foot around mid-0.6900s

- AUD/USD managed to find some support ahead of weekly lows, around the 0.6925-20 region.
- A modest uptick in the US equity futures extended some support to the perceived riskier aussie.
- A subdued USD demand remained supportive, concerns over rising COVID-19 cases capped gains.
The AUD/USD pair quickly recovered around 20 pips from session lows and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around mid-0.6900s.
The pair managed to find some support around the 0.6925 region, just ahead of weekly lows set on Tuesday. The modest intraday bounce was supported by a positive turnaround in the risk sentiment, which extended some support to the perceived riskier Australian dollar.
Despite concerns about the ever-increasing number of coronavirus cases, the US equity futures edged higher during the early European session. This, in turn, undermined demand for the safe-haven US dollar and remained supportive of the AUD/USD pair's rebound from lows.
Meanwhile, the upside remained limited amid concerns that renewed lockdown measures could again put breaks on the economic activity. It is worth reporting that Australia’s second-most populous state – Melbourne – returned to lockdown for six weeks starting this Wednesday.
This comes on the back of the previous day's dovish sounding RBA policy statement and intraday rejection slide from the 0.7000 psychological mark, or four-week tops. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga might continue to influence the USD price dynamics. This coupled with the global risk sentiment will further contribute to produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6947
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.6947
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6901
|Daily SMA50
|0.6729
|Daily SMA100
|0.6518
|Daily SMA200
|0.6673
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6998
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6922
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6953
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6832
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7065
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6648
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6951
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6969
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6913
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6879
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6836
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6989
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7032
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7066
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
