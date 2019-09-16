AUD/USD: No response to horribly weak China data

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/USD is seeing little action despite dismal China. 
  • Both industrial production and retail sales growth slowed in August. 
  • Risk-off may worsen due to China data, leading to a drop in the AUD. 

China reported a horribly weak factory activity and consumer spending figures at 02:00 GMT. So far, however, that has failed to move the needle on the Aussie pairs. The AUD/USD pair continues to trade largely unaffected around 0.6872. 

Chinese consumer spending, as represented by retail sales, rose 7.5% year-on-year in August, missing the expected figure of 7.9% by a big margin and down from the preceding month's print of 7.6%. 

Industrial production growth also slowed to 4.4% in August, following a 4.8% rise in July. The markets were expecting a print of 5.2%. 

The slowdown in factory activity is not surprising, given the US-China trade tensions re-escalated in August. 

What's more concerning is that consumer spending is weakening and could lead to a deeper economic slowdown in the near future. 

As a result, the already depressed risk assets (due to oil spike) may extend losses during the day ahead, pushing the AUD in the red below 0.6861. As of writing, the futures on the S&P 500 are reporting a 0.65% drop.

Technically speaking, the pair looks overdue for a pullback, having failed to beat key Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6880 in the previous three trading days.  

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6875
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 0.6878
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6791
Daily SMA50 0.6853
Daily SMA100 0.6904
Daily SMA200 0.7013
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6891
Previous Daily Low 0.6856
Previous Weekly High 0.6895
Previous Weekly Low 0.6837
Previous Monthly High 0.6869
Previous Monthly Low 0.6676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6878
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6869
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6859
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.684
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6824
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6894
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.691
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6929

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Mildly bid, but bull reversal remains elusive

EUR/USD: Mildly bid, but bull reversal remains elusive

EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1078, representing marginal gains on the day amid oil price spike. The currency pair on Friday faced rejection at the resistance of the trendline connecting June 25 and Aug. 13 highs.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Brexit optimism keeps bulls in the drivers’ seat

GBP/USD: Brexit optimism keeps bulls in the drivers’ seat

The GBP/USD pair has advanced for a second consecutive week, reaching Friday 1.2505, its highest since last July, and settling not far below this last. Fading odds for a hard-Brexit continue to underpin the Pound.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY gaps down -0.5% in the Asian open on risk-off flows

USD/JPY gaps down -0.5% in the Asian open on risk-off flows

USD/JPY gapped down to 107.44 on Monday’s open as risk appetite is diminished following the attack on Saudi Arabia. USD/JPY is currently trading at 107.60 having ranged between 107.44 and 107.91, falling over 0.5%.

USD/JPY News

Gold prices shot higher by over 1% in risk-off start to the week

Gold prices shot higher by over 1% in risk-off start to the week

Gold prices have shot higher in the open this week due to the increased tensions in the Middle East following the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas facilities in Abqaiq which has suspended half of the kingdom’s processing.

Gold News

The good, the bad and the extremely ugly crypto

The good, the bad and the extremely ugly crypto

XRP is in a borderline situation and with little room for doubt. Bitcoin demonstrates its power and positions itself as the emerging leader. Ethereum is in an intermediate situation, far from risk but also from opportunity.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures