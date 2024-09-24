The Australian Dollar (AUD) is likely to trade sideways, probably in a range of 0.6800/0.6855. In the longer run, there is still room for AUD to rise further, but there may not be enough momentum for it to challenge 0.6870, UOB Group FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
Rangebound between 0.6800 and 0.6855
24-HOUR VIEW: “We expected AUD to trade sideways yesterday. Our expectation was incorrect, as AUD rose to 0.6853, closing at its highest level this year (0.6838, +0.45%). Despite the advance, upward momentum has barely increased, and AUD is unlikely to rise much further. Today, we continue to expect AUD to trade sideways, probably in a range of 0.6800/0.6855.”
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We continue to hold the same view as last Friday (20 Sep, spot at 0.6800). As highlighted, while there is still room for AUD to continue to rise, it may not have enough momentum to challenge to significant resistance at 0.6870. On the downside, a breach of 0.6770 (strong support’ level was at 0.6740 yesterday) would mean that the upward pressure that started early last week has eased.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds the bounce toward 1.1150 after German IFO data
EUR/USD holds higher ground toward 1.1150 in European trading after bouncing off 1.1100. Germany's IFO survey disappoints but fails to impede the pair's upside amid an upbeat market and fading US Dollar recovery. Fedspeak and US sentiment data eyed.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.3350, Fedspeak eyed
GBP/USD finds fresh demand and regains 1.3350 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair capitalizes on a risk-on market profile, shrugging off BoE Governor Baiely's dovish comments and a broad-based US Dollar rebound. Fedspeak and US data are awaited.
Gold price pulls back from all-time peak amid reviving USD demand, downside seems limited
Gold price eases from record high amid an uptick in the US bond yields and the USD. Dovish Fed expectations, geopolitical risks and the US political uncertainty to limit losses. Traders look to Fedspeaks for some impetus ahead of the US PCE Price Index on Friday.
NEAR Protocol price set for a rally as on-chain data shows positive trends
NEAR Protocol continues its gains on Tuesday after rallying more than 14% on Monday and breaking above the descending trendline. This bullish outlook is further supported by NEAR’s rising open interest and Total Value Locked, which suggests new buying and greater blockchain usage is occurring.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.