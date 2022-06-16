- The greenback is under pressure as recession fears mount, as the Fed lifts rates to the 1.75% threshold.
- The US housing market started to weaken as Housing Starts shrank.
- Australia’s labor market strengthens and further cement a scenario of an RBA rate hike.
AUD/USD climbs during the North American session. Earlier, the major reached a daily high near 0.7035 though the rally was short-lived as traders recoiled its bullish bets, amidst a dampened market mood, with global equities falling. However, after reaching a daily low at around0.6940s, the AUD/USD bounced off that level and is gaining some 0.36%, trading at around 0.7025.
Harmful US economic data weighs on the buck
Of late, the AUD/USD pared some of its earlier losses on the back of worst-than-expected US economic data. US Housing Starts declined -by 14.4%, while Building Permits followed suit, down -by 7%. The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for June shrank for the first time, since May 2020, down -3.3 in June, against estimations of a 5.5 reading.
During the Asian session, Australia’s employment figures were better than expected. The Aussie economy added 61K new jobs to the economy, more than the 25K estimated, and the Unemployment rate held steadily around 3.9%.
Details of the report were also strong reinforcing market wagers the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will deliver another half-point rate hike in July to reach 1.35%.
Analysts at ANZ said, “This continued strength in the labour market supports our view that the RBA will hike the cash rate a further 50bp in July.”
Elsewhere, US equities are plummeting, illustrating a gloomy market mood resulting from the Fed rate hike. On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that although rate hikes of that size (75 bps) are not common, he reiterated that the July meeting is open for a move of that size or 50 bps.
Meanwhile, US Treasury yields, albeit heading down, remain steady above the 3% threshold. Contrarily the greenback remains soft, as illustrated by the US Dollar Index, at 103.699, down 1.10%.
Key Technical Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7026
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|0.7002
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7113
|Daily SMA50
|0.7158
|Daily SMA100
|0.7222
|Daily SMA200
|0.7246
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7025
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6861
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7248
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7036
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7267
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6962
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6924
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6798
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6736
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7064
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7127
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7228
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally beyond 1.0500
EUR/USD continued to gather bullish momentum and climbed above 1.0500 for the first time in nearly a week on Thursday. Following the mixed data releases from the US, the US Dollar Index slumped below 104.00, showing that the pair's rally is fueled by the dollar selloff.
GBP/USD surges above 1.2300, gains more than 1%
GBP/USD has continued to push higher and climbed to a six-day high above 1.2300 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The Bank of England's (BOE) hawkish tone and the renewed dollar weakness after mixed data provide a boost to the pair on Thursday.
Gold jumps above $1,840 as US yields push lower
Gold has staged a rebound and climbed above $1,840 after having tested $1,820 earlier in the day. The intense flight-to-safety weighs on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield on Thursday, helping XAU/USD push higher.
Two events that will mark the end of the crypto-winter
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are set to trade sideways-to-lower after the US Central Bank confirmed its more hawkish rate path is going forward in order to bring inflation down.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!