AUD/USD looks vulnerable near 0.6600 as US labor market solidifies further, China CPI eyed

- AUD/USD is struggling to recapture the immediate resistance of 0.6600 amid the risk-off mood.
- A decline in China’s CPI might force the PBoC to infuse more liquidity into the economy.
- Solid US Employment data confirms that fears of stubborn inflation among Fed policymakers were real.
The AUD/USD pair is displaying a back-and-forth action below the round-level resistance of 0.6600 in the Asian session. The Aussie asset looks vulnerable around the same as deepening fears of a recession in the United States amid expectations of higher rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed) have solidified the risk-aversion theme.
S&P500 futures are showing nominal losses after a weak recovery move. It seems that the dead cat bounce move by the 500-US stocks basket is fading away. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has turned sideways above 105.20 after a mild correction, however, the upside looks favored amid upbeat United States Employment data.
The solid addition of fresh payrolls in the US labor market in February due to rising demand has confirmed that fears of stubborn inflation among Fed policymakers were real. The US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) has reported an addition of 242K jobs in February, higher than the expectations of 200K and the former release of 119K. Therefore, Fed chair Jerome Powell cited “Fed is prepared to announce more rates to bring down inflation.”
Investors will get more clarity on the US labor market after the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data, which will release on Friday. Apart from that, the release of the Unemployment Rate and the Average Hourly Earnings data will be of utmost importance.
After the fifth consecutive 25 basis points (bps) rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and a consideration of a policy-tightening pause led by a one-time blip in the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) by RBA Governor Philip Lowe, the Australian Dollar has faced immense heat.
Now, investors are shifting their focus toward China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) (Feb) data. Annual China’s CPI is expected to decline to 1.9% from the prior release of 2.1%. On a monthly basis, China’s CPI has been trimmed to 0.2% from the former release of 0.8%. Lower inflation might force China’s administration and the people’s Bank of China (PBoC) to infuse more liquidity into the economy.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6592
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6594
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6811
|Daily SMA50
|0.6893
|Daily SMA100
|0.676
|Daily SMA200
|0.6784
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6629
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6568
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6784
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6695
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6606
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6591
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6565
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6536
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6504
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6626
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6658
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6687
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
