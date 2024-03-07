AUD/USD looks to build on strength beyond 200-day SMA/0.6600 amid softer USD

- AUD/USD attracts buyers for the second straight day amid subdued US Dollar price action.
- Bets that the Fed will start cutting interest rates in June keep the USD bulls on the defensive.
- The upbeat Chinese Trade Balance also lend support, though a softer risk tone might cap gains.
The AUD/USD pair gains positive traction for the second successive day on Thursday and climbs back closer to the 0.6600 mark during the early part of the European session. Bulls are now looking to build on the momentum beyond a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the recent recovery from the 0.6480-0.6475 area, or a multi-week low touched on Tuesday amid subdued US Dollar (USD) demand.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, languishes near its lowest level since early February amid the uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate cut path. In fact, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, during his semi-annual congressional testimony on Wednesday, told lawmakers that the central bank will cut interest rates this year if there is more evidence that inflation is falling to the 2% target. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, however, downplayed bets for a more aggressive policy easing and said that he may reduce the number of cuts in 2024, to only one in the wake of the incoming stronger macro data.
The mixed signals, meanwhile, limit the downside for the US Treasury bond yields, which, along with a generally weaker tone around the equity markets, could act as a tailwind for the safe-haven Greenback. That said, China's stronger export and import growth in the January-February period, to a larger extent, helps offset the negative factor and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the AUD/USD pair. Traders now look to Fed Chair Powell's second day of testimony, which, along with the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Trade Balance data, will drive the USD, though the focus remains glued to the US NFP report on Friday.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6592
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|0.6565
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6525
|Daily SMA50
|0.6591
|Daily SMA100
|0.6567
|Daily SMA200
|0.6562
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6582
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6493
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6569
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6487
|Previous Monthly High
|0.661
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6443
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6548
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6527
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6511
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6458
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6423
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6635
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6689
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades sideways near 1.0900 ahead of ECB policy announcement
EUR/USD keeps its range at around 1.0900 in the European session on Thursday, of the six-week highs. The US Dollar continues to suffer from dovish Fed Chair Powell's testimony, supporting the pair ahead of the ECB policy announcements.
Gold price consolidates near record high ahead of US data
Gold price is holding positive traction near $2,160, consolidating near the record high in the European session. Increased bets on a June Fed rate cut following Fed Chair Powell's testimony are weighing on the US Dollar while boding well for the non-yielding Gold price.
GBP/USD stays firm near 1.2750, awaits US data
GBP/USD is posting moderate gains to trade near 1.2750 in European trading on Thursday. The upside in the pair is sponsored by the weaker US Dollar and encouraging news from the UK Spring Budget. US data and more Powell awaited.
Has Tesla secretly bought more Bitcoin?
The electric car company Tesla has allegedly purchased around 1,000 BTC, or at least that’s what the chatter is on social media. But a closer look at the source of these rumors reveals that it could be nothing but a case of misinterpretion.
European Central Bank Decision Preview: Interest rates expected to remain unchanged as inflation weakens
Economists are expecting the ECB to keep its three key interest rates steady, with the benchmark Deposit Rate at 4.0%, following the conclusion of the Governing Council’s March monetary policy meeting.