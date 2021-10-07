AUD/USD looks to 0.7300 amid risk-on mood, US debt ceiling extension vote eyed

- AUD/USD holds onto recovery moves from weekly low, pokes intraday top of late.
- Optimism over US debt filibuster, Sino-American relations favor buyers.
- Strong US ADP data, uncertainty over US stimulus and Fed tapering concerns trouble traders.
- Risk catalysts will be the key ahead of Friday’s US NFP.
AUD/USD takes the bids to challenge intraday high to 0.7286, up 0.13% on a day during Thursday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the Aussie pair justifies its risk barometer status amid positive headlines concerning the US debt limit and the Sino-American ties. However, firmer Treasury yields probe the bulls ahead of voting on the short-term extension of the US debt ceiling on Thursday, not to forget the key US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) up for publishing tomorrow.
After fueling the market sentiment by supporting the US debt ceiling extension, even for a short-term, US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell recently hints, per Bloomberg, at the vote on the key issue during Thursday. Given the Democrats’ push for the agreement and McConnell's recent shift, the vote may have more assents and can favor the risk-on mood on passing.
Elsewhere, headlines concerning the improvement in the US-China ties, circulated mainly in China, favored the market sentiment and the AUD/USD prices. The news depends upon the latest communications between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Biden and Xi Jinping previously respected the Taiwan agreement and chatters are also loud that they meet, virtually, by the year-end. Furthermore, the US also considered exclusion request for China imports, which is under public preview.
However, comments from Secretary of State Antony Blinken, relating to China’s action over the Taiwan issue and a push to act responsibly in matters relating to Evergrande poke the optimism.
Also challenging the risk appetite is the recently rising covid numbers from Australia, up at 2,231 at the latest. Though, ump in the vaccinations allows policymakers to hint at easing the virus-led controls sooner.
Talking about data, a three-month high US ADP Employment Change, 568K versus 340K prior, underpins hopes for a strong US NFP print. At home, Australia’s AiG Performance of Services Index for September rose to 45.7 from 45.6 while the weekly prints of ABS Wages and Payroll figures came in mixed.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures rise 0.36% while the US 10-year Treasury yields gain 1.2 basis points to 1.536% at the latest.
US policymakers’ voting on the debt ceiling extension will be the key while the weekly jobless claims and China’s return on Friday will be the key for AUD/USD traders ahead of the US jobs report for September.
Technical analysis
Despite staying past 10-DMA near 0.7255 so far during the current week, AUD/USD bulls need to cross the 50-DMA hurdle of 0.7306 on a daily closing basis to retake the controls.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7284
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17%
|Today daily open
|0.7272
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7281
|Daily SMA50
|0.7309
|Daily SMA100
|0.744
|Daily SMA200
|0.7583
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7296
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7226
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7312
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.717
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7478
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.717
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7252
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7269
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7233
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7194
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7162
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7303
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7335
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7374
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays directed towards 1.1495 despite recent rebound
EUR/USD seesaws around mid 1.1500s during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair dropped to the fresh low since July 2020 the previous day before bouncing off 1.1529. March 2020 high lures sellers below the latest bottom.
GBP/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.3635 key hurdle
GBP/USD extend the recent rebound from the weekly bottom towards the 1.3600 threshold, near 1.3590 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The cable pair again bounces off 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of September 14-29 downside, actually before that.
Gold probes hidden bearish divergence above $1,750 on firmer sentiment
Gold edges higher following the rebound from weekly low. XAU/USD cheers improvement in the market sentiment, firmer around $1,763 during Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal refreshed weekly low before bouncing off $1,746 the previous day.
Ethereum price to set new all-time high at $4,500 as ETH bulls take over
Bullish structural breakout of the Cloud in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. Fibonacci expansions project a new critical zone for the all-time high near $4,500, Few roadblocks ahead if Ethereum maintains momentum.
Don’t trust the recovery
October is traditionally a volatile month in the financial markets and we got a taste of those big swings today with risk appetite reversing suddenly. When U.S. traders arrived their desks, they found Dow futures down more than -300 points ...